30 July 2023 by    1 min read
 2

Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Weather: dry  19°C
Tarmac: dry  30°C
Humidity : 62%
Wind : 2 km/h SE
Pressure: 967 mbar

Max Verstappen won his 45th F1 race at the 2023 Belgian F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P6 and won on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit for the third time. It was his 10th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 104th race win.

 

Best sector times during the race were:

  1. 31.249 sec. by Esteban Ocon with the Alpine A532
  2. 46.470 sec. by Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W13
  3. 29.290 sec. by Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W13

Classification 2023 Belgian F1 GP

P No Driver Team Time Laps Grid Pts
1 1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
 Austria Red Bull 01:22:30.450 44
 5
 25
2 11 Mexico Sergio Pérez
 Austria Red Bull +0 laps 44
 2
 18
3 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
 Italy Ferrari +0 laps 44
 1
 15
4 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
 Germany Mercedes +0 laps 44
 3
 13
5 14 Spain Fernando Alonso
 United Kingdom Aston Martin +0 laps 44
 9
 10
6 63 United Kingdom George Russell
 Germany Mercedes +0 laps 44
 8
 8
7 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
 United Kingdom McLaren +0 laps 44
 7
 6
8 31 France Esteban Ocon
 France Alpine +0 laps 44
 14
 4
9 18 Canada Lance Stroll
 United Kingdom Aston Martin +0 laps 44
 10
 2
10 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
 Italy AlphaTauri +0 laps 44
 11
 1
11 10 France Pierre Gasly
 France Alpine +0 laps 44
 12
 0
12 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
 Switzerland Alfa Romeo +0 laps 44
 13
 0
13 24 China Zhou Guanyu
 Switzerland Alfa Romeo +0 laps 44
 17
 0
14 23 Thailand Alex Albon
 United Kingdom Williams +0 laps 44
 15
 0
15 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
 United States Haas +0 laps 44
 16
 0
16 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
 Italy AlphaTauri +0 laps 44
 19
 0
17 2 United States Logan Sargeant
 United Kingdom Williams +0 laps 44
 18
 0
18 27 Germany Nico Hülkenberg
 United States Haas +0 laps 44
 20
 0
DNF 55 Spain Carlos Sainz
 Italy Ferrari Collision damage 23
 4
 0
DNF 81 Australia Oscar Piastri
 United Kingdom McLaren Collision damage 0
 5
 0

Fastest lap: 1:47.305 min by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 #44 in lap 44

2 F1 Fan comments on “Race Report & Results 2023 Belgian F1 Grand Prix

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    Dominance yet again, but some good battles & decent strategic variation behind.
    Sainz’s move on Piastri, though, & I was surprised he didn’t retire until nearly halfway through.
    Good race by Yuki for a change, something he needed at this time.

  2. shroppyfly

    Torger we have the 2nd fastest car on the grid, Lewis I couldn't catch the ferrari, and the bouncing is very bad i could only get fastest lap----Again Torger and his adopted Son very flat in the interviews Any more rubbish from Merc and they should be join the circus. Well done Rb, its upto the rest to build faster cars if they cant , get a newer book of excuses

    Some good racing today overall

