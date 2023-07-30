Event: Belgian Grand Prix

Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Weather: dry 19°C

Tarmac: dry 30°C

Humidity : 62%

Wind : 2 km/h SE

Pressure: 967 mbar

Max Verstappen won his 45th F1 race at the 2023 Belgian F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P6 and won on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit for the third time. It was his 10th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 104th race win.

Best sector times during the race were:

31.249 sec. by Esteban Ocon with the Alpine A532 46.470 sec. by Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W13 29.290 sec. by Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W13

Classification 2023 Belgian F1 GP

Fastest lap: 1:47.305 min by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 #44 in lap 44

