Race Report & Results 2023 Belgian F1 Grand Prix
Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit
Weather: dry 19°C
Tarmac: dry 30°C
Humidity : 62%
Wind : 2 km/h SE
Pressure: 967 mbar
Max Verstappen won his 45th F1 race at the 2023 Belgian F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P6 and won on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit for the third time. It was his 10th win of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 104th race win.
Best sector times during the race were:
- 31.249 sec. by Esteban Ocon with the Alpine A532
- 46.470 sec. by Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W13
- 29.290 sec. by Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W13
Classification 2023 Belgian F1 GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:22:30.450
|44
|5
|25
|2
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|44
|2
|18
|3
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|44
|1
|15
|4
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|44
|3
|13
|5
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|44
|9
|10
|6
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|44
|8
|8
|7
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|44
|7
|6
|8
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|44
|14
|4
|9
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|44
|10
|2
|10
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|44
|11
|1
|11
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|44
|12
|0
|12
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|44
|13
|0
|13
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|44
|17
|0
|14
|23
| Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0 laps
|44
|15
|0
|15
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+0 laps
|44
|16
|0
|16
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|44
|19
|0
|17
|2
| Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+0 laps
|44
|18
|0
|18
|27
| Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|+0 laps
|44
|20
|0
|DNF
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|Collision damage
|23
|4
|0
|DNF
|81
| Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|Collision damage
|0
|5
|0
Fastest lap: 1:47.305 min by Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 #44 in lap 44
Dominance yet again, but some good battles & decent strategic variation behind.
Sainz’s move on Piastri, though, & I was surprised he didn’t retire until nearly halfway through.
Good race by Yuki for a change, something he needed at this time.
Torger we have the 2nd fastest car on the grid, Lewis I couldn't catch the ferrari, and the bouncing is very bad i could only get fastest lap----Again Torger and his adopted Son very flat in the interviews Any more rubbish from Merc and they should be join the circus. Well done Rb, its upto the rest to build faster cars if they cant , get a newer book of excuses
Some good racing today overall