Event: Dutch Grand Prix

Track: Zandvoort circuit

Weather: wet 14°C

Tarmac: wet 18°C

Humidity : 87%

Wind : 5.7 km/h SW

Verstappen Leads Wet FP3 at 2023 Dutch F1 GP Despite Challenging Conditions

The third practice session (FP3) for the 2023 Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix took place today at the Zandvoort circuit under damp and challenging conditions. Rain overnight had left the track wet, with the possibility of more showers looming over the session. Despite the unpredictable weather, teams and drivers were eager to fine-tune their setups ahead of the qualifying session.

Verstappen and Norris Shine in Mixed Conditions

The previous day's sessions saw a mix of impressive performances and unfortunate incidents. Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Lando Norris of McLaren showcased their skills by topping different sessions, demonstrating their strong form at the Dutch circuit.

However, the day was not without its share of mishaps. Oscar Piastri had an unusual crash at Turn 3, colliding with the barriers but fortunately walking away unharmed. Daniel Ricciardo, trying to avoid Piastri's stricken car, ended up hitting the barriers himself, leading to an injury that ruled him out for the rest of the weekend. As a result, Kiwi driver Liam Lawson stepped in to replace Ricciardo for the remainder of the event.

Changing Weather and Incidents

The weather played a crucial role in the session, with the threat of rain persisting throughout. The track conditions evolved as the session progressed, prompting teams to adapt their strategies. Several drivers, including Norris and Verstappen, tested different tire compounds as they navigated the wet track.

The session witnessed multiple incidents due to the challenging conditions. Kevin Magnussen crashed at Turn 3, causing a red flag. Zhou of Alfa Romeo found himself beached in the gravel, leading to another stoppage. Despite these interruptions, drivers managed to gather valuable experience in the wet conditions.

Verstappen Dominates Wet FP3

As the session concluded, it was Max Verstappen who emerged on top, showcasing his mastery in the wet. He set an impressive time, nearly a second faster than his closest rival. George Russell of Williams demonstrated his prowess in adverse conditions by securing the second spot, while Sergio Perez of Red Bull claimed the third position.

The session allowed drivers to acclimatize to the wet track and provided insights into car performance in these conditions. With qualifying expected to be wet as well, the information gathered during FP3 will likely prove valuable for setting up the cars optimally.

The Dutch Grand Prix has presented a unique challenge to teams and drivers with its mix of wet and dry sessions. The unpredictable weather has added an extra layer of complexity, making the event even more exciting for fans around the world.

As the teams prepare for the qualifying session, uncertainty remains regarding the weather conditions that will ultimately shape the grid for the race. Formula 1 enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the next chapter of this gripping weekend at Zandvoort.

The quickest lap time of last year's FP3 was a 1:11,632 min, set by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari F1-75.

FP3 Times Table 2023 Dutch GP

