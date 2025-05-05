Event:

Oscar Piastri won his sixth F1 race at the 4th 2025 Miami F1 GP today. The McLaren driver started from P4 and won on the Miami circuit for the first time. It was the 4th win of the season for the Australian driver and the 1944th win for the McLaren team.

Piastri Turns Up the Heat in Miami Masterclass

From fourth on the grid to first on the podium, Oscar Piastri delivered a Miami thriller for the ages—leading McLaren’s papaya parade to a sensational 1-2 finish in the Florida sunshine.

Piastri Plays It Cool in the Heat

Miami brought the party, but Piastri brought the performance. After a messy qualifying left him only P4 on the grid, the Aussie was ice-cold when it mattered. With surgical precision, he picked off Antonelli and Verstappen early on—taking the lead after Verstappen overcooked it at Turn 11 and never looking back.

While others battled tyre wear, strategy calls, and late-race fireworks, Piastri drove like a man in total control, even managing the heat and a brief threat of rain with veteran-like calm. His margin of victory? A commanding 35 seconds. Yes, really.

Norris Fights Hard, But It’s Another ‘Almost’

It was another bittersweet Sunday for Lando Norris. Quick all weekend, but stuck longer than he’d like behind Verstappen, Norris lost valuable time that let Piastri escape up the road. Despite closing the gap late on, the Brit had to settle for second, just like he did in the Sprint.

“Never the best feeling being P2,” Norris admitted. “But Oscar drove great, and the team nailed it.”

The McLaren garage still celebrated a clean sweep in Miami—P1 and P2 in both the Sprint and Grand Prix. Safe to say Andrea Stella’s squad is no longer the underdog.

Verstappen Falters, Russell Rebounds

For Max Verstappen, it was a weekend of what-ifs. After starting from pole and leading the opening laps, he found himself under siege from the McLarens. First Piastri, then Norris muscled past as the Red Bull struggled for rear grip. Max eventually faded to P4, with George Russell swooping in to snatch the final podium spot.

Russell, who started on hard tyres and benefitted from a well-timed VSC pit stop, kept his cool to bring home a surprise P3—his fourth podium of the year.

Chaos Behind the Front-Runners

The drama didn’t stop at the front. Jack Doohan and Liam Lawson tangled on Lap 1 and were out before their engines got warm. Gabriel Bortoleto and Ollie Bearman joined them on the DNF list with power unit issues—leaving only 16 cars running by the final lap.

Ferrari’s intra-team soap opera also returned, as Hamilton and Leclerc played a confused game of musical chairs. Leclerc was ordered to yield, but not before Hamilton burned through precious tyre life in dirty air. They finished P8 and P9, right behind Carlos Sainz, who added to the controversy with a final-lap clash with Hamilton that’s now under investigation.

Albon Shines Again, Williams On a Roll

If there’s a midfield MVP award, Alex Albon should already have his name engraved on it. The Thai driver brought his Williams home in a superb fifth place, with team-mate Sainz bagging P9. The result cements Williams as P5 in the Constructors', pulling 17 points clear of Haas. Yes, you read that right—Williams.

McLaren: The New Benchmark?

Let’s talk dominance. After years of rebuilding, McLaren has officially arrived. Piastri’s win in Miami marks his third straight victory and fourth of the season, pushing him into firm title contention. As for McLaren? They’ve now proven they can beat Red Bull on pure pace—and that’s not something anyone expected just six months ago.

Andrea Stella summed it up best: “Hot conditions, strong race pace, great result. We keep building.”

Final Thoughts

From beach parties to bold overtakes, the Miami GP gave fans everything: drama, tension, overtakes, crashes, and one of the most commanding wins of the modern era. F1 now heads back to Europe for the first time in 2025—with Imola up next. And the big question looms:

Can anyone stop Oscar Piastri?

Classification 2025 Miami F1 GP

Penalties:

Yuki Tsundoa, Red Bull # 22 - 5 second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane

Fastest lap: 1:29.746 min by Lando Norris (McLaren MCL39) in lap 57 @217.092 km/h

Quickest Sector Times

The quickest sector times during the 2024 Miami F1 Grand Prix were:

Sector 1: 29.833 sec by Lando Norris (McLaren MCL39).

Sector 2: 34.056 sec by Lando Norris (McLaren MCL39).

Sector 3: 25.335 sec by Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari SF-25).

2025 Miami F1 GP Results

