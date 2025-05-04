Starting Grid 2025 Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix
Event: Miami Grand Prix
Track: Miami International Autodrome
Warm-up lap starts at: 16:00 Local | 22:00 CET | 21:00 UK | 13:00 LA | 05:00 Tokio
After a qualifying session packed with drama, millimetre margins, and one jaw-dropping lap from Max Verstappen, the grid is locked and loaded for Sunday’s showdown in Miami.
With title contenders and rising stars sharing the front rows, and some big names shockingly down the order, this grid promises fireworks when the lights go out. Here’s how the drivers will line up on race day:
F1 Starting Grid 2025 Miami GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:26,204
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:26,269
|+0,065s
|3
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:26,271
|+0,067s
|4
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:26,375
|+0,171s
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:26,385
|+0,181s
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:26,569
|+0,365s
|7
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:26,682
|+0,478s
|8
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:26,754
|+0,550s
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:26,824
|+0,620s
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|1:26,943
|+0,739s
|11
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|1:26,987
|+0,783s
|12
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:27,006
|+0,802s
|13
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|1:27,151
|+0,947s
|14
|7
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|1:27,186
|+0,982s
|15
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:27,363
|+1,159s
|16
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Sauber
|1:27,473
|+1,269s
|17
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:27,604
|+1,400s
|18
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:27,710
|+1,506s
|19
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:27,830
|+1,626s
|20
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:27,999
|+1,795s
