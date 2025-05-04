Starting Grid 2025 Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix

Event: Miami Grand Prix
Track: Miami International Autodrome

Warm-up lap starts at: 16:00 Local | 22:00 CET | 21:00 UK | 13:00 LA | 05:00 Tokio

After a qualifying session packed with drama, millimetre margins, and one jaw-dropping lap from Max Verstappen, the grid is locked and loaded for Sunday’s showdown in Miami.

With title contenders and rising stars sharing the front rows, and some big names shockingly down the order, this grid promises fireworks when the lights go out. Here’s how the drivers will line up on race day:

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Miami GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
11Max VerstappenRed Bull1:26,204
24Lando NorrisMcLaren1:26,269+0,065s
312Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:26,271+0,067s
481Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:26,375+0,171s
563George RussellMercedes1:26,385+0,181s
655Carlos SainzWilliams1:26,569+0,365s
723Alex AlbonWilliams1:26,682+0,478s
816Charles LeclercFerrari1:26,754+0,550s
931Esteban OconHaas1:26,824+0,620s
1022Yuki TsunodaRed Bull1:26,943+0,739s
116Isack HadjarRacing Bulls1:26,987+0,783s
1244Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:27,006+0,802s
135Gabriel BortoletoSauber1:27,151+0,947s
147Jack DoohanAlpine1:27,186+0,982s
1530Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:27,363+1,159s
1627Nico HülkenbergSauber1:27,473+1,269s
1714Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:27,604+1,400s
1810Pierre GaslyAlpine1:27,710+1,506s
1918Lance StrollAston Martin1:27,830+1,626s
2087Oliver BearmanHaas1:27,999+1,795s

