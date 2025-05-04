Event:

Max Verstappen qualified as quickest for the 43rd time in his F1 career and scored his second pole position for tomorrow's 4th Miami Grand Prix. It was his third pole of the season and the 107th pole in total for Red Bull Racing.

Verstappen Delivers Miami Masterclass as Antonelli Shocks with Front Row Near-Miss

Miami, May 3rd 2025 – The Hard Rock Stadium came alive once more under the Florida sun, as Formula 1 qualifying turned into a high-speed thriller where Max Verstappen, the reigning triple World Champion, showed why he's still the benchmark – but not without some serious pressure from a rising star and a hungry Brit.

Verstappen Wrestles Red Bull to Pole – By Just 0.065s

He may have spent part of his Saturday apologising for a Sprint that went sideways thanks to pit lane chaos, but come qualifying, Mad Max went full redemption mode. The Dutchman danced with the limits on a knife-edge lap to secure his third pole of the 2025 season — and second in a row at Miami.

It wasn’t clean. Turn 1 was scrappy, the Red Bull squirming like a bar of soap, but Verstappen kept his foot in and delivered purple sectors when it mattered. His final time? A stunning 1m26.204s. Just 0.065s quicker than Lando Norris, who admitted he “left time on the table.”

Norris Close, Antonelli Closer Than Expected

Lando Norris, who claimed Sprint victory earlier in wet-dry conditions, looked set to double up with pole. But a slight kerb misjudgement at the final chicane cost him what might’ve been his first Saturday sweep.

Then came Kimi Antonelli – yes, the teenager! He only missed out on P2 by 0.002s and will line up third. Despite a messy Sprint morning, the Mercedes rookie put in a dazzling display to split the McLarens and outqualify teammate George Russell, who could only manage fifth.

Piastri Fades Late, Russell and Sainz Steady

Oscar Piastri had been flying in Q1 and Q2 and looked like a serious pole threat. But when it mattered most, the Aussie bounced over the kerbs – literally – in Q3 and never quite recovered. He settled for fourth, a fraction ahead of Russell and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Alexander Albon was a surprise in seventh for Williams, ahead of a frustrated Charles Leclerc. Esteban Ocon and Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top 10 after a scrappy session full of lock-ups, slides, and last-minute lunges.

Hamilton and Hadjar Shockingly Knocked Out in Q2

While Verstappen soared, Lewis Hamilton’s rollercoaster Miami weekend took another dip. After a stellar P3 in the Sprint, hopes were high — but a lock-up in Turn 17 and understeer issues meant the seven-time champ was out in P12.

He wasn't alone. Isack Hadjar (11th), Gabriel Bortoleto (13th), Jack Doohan (14th), and Liam Lawson (15th) also dropped out — some by the slimmest of margins.

Q1 Drama: Alonso, Gasly, Bearman All Out

The early stages of qualifying weren’t short on drama either. Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll, Nico Hulkenberg, and Ollie Bearman all saw their sessions end in Q1. Bearman, still shaking off the bruises of Sprint penalties and an underwhelming car, qualified last — a tough day for the rookie.

Aston Martin’s rapid rebuild of Alonso’s car after his Sprint shunt deserved better, but the Spaniard couldn’t extract the pace. Gasly, caught in traffic, wasn’t thrilled either.

Key Stats and Takeaways

Verstappen’s pole : 1m26.204s – his third of 2025

Top 3 separated by just : 0.067s

Antonelli’s P3 : Best qualifying of his F1 career so far

McLaren form : Both cars in the top 4, but no pole yet this season

Rain threat: Sunday’s forecast looks unpredictable – again

What to Expect in Sunday’s Race?

If the Sprint was a taste, the Grand Prix could be a feast. Rain is lurking on the radar, strategy will be crucial, and this Miami layout – with its low grip, close walls, and high stakes – always delivers a bit of chaos.

Verstappen may be on pole, but he didn’t win from that spot last year. And with Norris, Piastri, and a fired-up Antonelli breathing down his neck, Sunday at 16:00 local time could be one for the books.

Don’t blink. This one’s going to get spicy.

1:27.241 was the pole position lap time of last years qualifying session for the GP also set by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB20.

Qualifying Times 2025 Miami GP

