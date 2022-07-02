Qualifying Results 2022 British F1 GP & Pole Position

Event: British F1 Grand Prix

Track: Silverstone circuit

Weather: wet 14.8°C

Tarmac: wet 20.4°C

Humidity: 86%

Wind: 2.7 m/s NW

Pressure: 999.7 bar

Carlos Sainz qualified his first ever pole position today for tomorrow's British Grand Prix. It was the 237th pole for Scuderia Ferrari.

Q1 session

Unexpected rain showers made it a wet qualifying session and all teams had fitted their cars with intermediate tyres to get in a banker lap. Both Alpine drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon didn't, because weather predictions showed it would get dry soon.

After 5 minutes Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc topped the timesheet with a 1:42.129 min. He was a lot quicker than Max Verstappen who was second on +0685 sec. in the Red Bull. Lando Norris was third in the McLaren on +0.811 sec.

With seven minutes to go the track got dryer as the cars had sucked out a lot of water and George Russell in the Mercedes got sheered on, when he topped the timesheet. A few moments later Verstappen even got 1.2 sec. faster than Russell.

The drivers in the drop zone 5 minutes before the of Q1 were: Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and Mick Schumacher (Haas). In the end Tsunoda and Ricciardo made it into Q2, while both Aston Martins again didn't go quick enough.

Q2 session

It still rained at the start of the fifteen minutes long Q2 and it didn't looked like it would be dry soon. Hamilton was complaining on the radio about his tyres that generated a lot of vibrations. After all drivers had clocked a lap time, it was Verstappen again who drove the quickest lap time with a lap time of 1:41.486.

The rain intensified and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz had not got op to speed and was on P14. With five minutes to go the drivers in the elimination zone were: Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo, Tsunoda, Ricciardo and Ocon. Because the conditions got worse, no one improved enough to get into Q3, while Nicholas Latifi made it into Q3 in the "old" Williams for the first time this season.

Q3 session

All cars got out as fast as they could, because the weather predictions showed again it would get wetter later in the last session. During his first lap Verstappen had a great 360 spin coming out of Stowe. He was flying and even was able to clock a 1:51.332 min which was 8th fastest.

With five minutes to go Leclerc still was on pole with a 1:44.844 min, but the track got dryer now and faster because of that. Verstappen was soon topping the timesheet with a 1:42.996, Hamilton was second (+0.2s) and Russell was third.

In the last minute it was first Sainz who got pole, followed by Leclerc for 10 seconds and then Verstappen got it back again. In the last possible lap Verstappen and Leclerc didn't improve enough, as Leclerc also spun. Sainz did improve and scored his maiden pole position after 150 races.

Last year the quickest lap time in qualifying was a 1:26.023 min. It was driven by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull during Q2.

Qualifying Times 2022 British GP

✅ Check out our 2022 Brirish F1 GP preview

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: