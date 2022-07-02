F1 Results Third Free Practice 2022 British GP (FP3)

Results Third Free Practice 2022 British F1 Grand Prix

2 July 2022 by    3 min read

Event: British F1 Grand Prix
Track: Silverstone circuit

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 British GP. Lewis Hamilton

Weather: dry  17.3°C
Tarmac: dry  25.1°C
Humidity: 65%
Wind: 5.8 m/s NW
Pressure: 999.7 bar

Lance Stroll was the first to go out on the track in the Aston Martin to kick off the third and final practice for the 2022 British F1 Grand Prix. Silverstone is literally the home race for Aston Martin as their factory is right next to the Silverstone circuit.

After ten minutes only 8 drivers had clocked a lap time around Silverstone. Both Ferraris again were topping the leaderboard with Charles Leclerc 0.365 sec. quicker than Carlos Sainz. Leclerc's tine on a set of soft tyres was a 1:29.452 min. Both Red Bulls and Mercedes' drivers had not put a lap time on the timesheet.

After 20 minutes Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel still had not recorded a lap time. Vettel and Verstappen had driven two laps and was busy with their first clocked lap. Verstappen's very first lap in the Red Bull was almost 0.5s faster than Lelcerc's with a 1:28.541 min. Pérez was third on +0.561s, Russell was 4th on +0.625s, Hamilton was 5th on +0.687s, Sainz was on P6 (+0.724), Zhou was 7th on +1.509s, 8th was Schumacher on +01.720, Bottas on P9 on +1.922s and Albon was 10th on +2.037s. All cars in the top 10 used soft tyres.

Because their was a threat of rain this session, a lot of teams decided to off with qualifying runs. The drivers got different messages about the rain showers and with 24 minutes to go Pérez told his team he experiencing some drops of rain on the back straight.

The McLaren team didn't start with qualifying laps and drove around on P17 and P18 with medium tyres to figure out if their overnight changes and optimise their race pace.

Lewis Hamilton showed the upgrades on the W13 were working very well by being fastest in the fast corners. The upgrades on the Ferrari seemed to have made their porpoising worse in fast corners. Sainz's F1-75 was bouncing a lot through Copse corner.

With 15 minutes to go the track got faster because the sun had come out a bit. Verstappen had improved his lap time to 1:27.901 min. Leclerc was second on +0.487 and Hamilton was third on +0.587. Russell was 4th on 0.649, Sainz was 5th on +0.788 and Pérez was 6th on +1.027. Pérez was struggling with a lot with understeer in turn 13 (Chapel).

In the end Pérez seemed to have fixed the understeer problem and went 0.6 sec. quicker to be second fastest on +0.410s behind his teammate.

FP3 Times Table 2022 British GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
11Max VerstappenRed Bull1:27,90117S
211Sergio PérezRed Bull1:28,311+0,410s20S
316Charles LeclercFerrari1:28,348+0,447s20S
463George RussellMercedes1:28,426+0,525s20S
544Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:28,488+0,587s24S
655Carlos SainzFerrari1:28,689+0,788s21S
74Lando NorrisMcLaren1:29,102+1,201s19S
877Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:29,185+1,284s19S
947Mick SchumacherHaas1:29,510+1,609s20S
1014Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:29,520+1,619s19S
1131Esteban OconAlpine1:29,552+1,651s23S
125Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:29,593+1,692s24S
1324Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:29,752+1,851s16S
1423Alexander AlbonWilliams1:29,780+1,879s21S
1510Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:29,885+1,984s22S
1618Lance StrollAston Martin1:29,892+1,991s25S
1722Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:30,039+2,138s21S
183Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:30,293+2,392s20S
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:30,489+2,588s15S
2020Kevin MagnussenHaas1:30,523+2,622s18S

