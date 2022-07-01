Results Second Free Practice 2022 British F1 Grand Prix

Results Second Free Practice 2022 British F1 Grand Prix
1 July 2022 by    3 min read
 1

Event: British F1 Grand Prix
Track: Silverstone circuit

Results Second Free Practice 2022 British F1 Grand Prix

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 01, 2022 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202207011520 // Usage for editorial use only //

Weather: dry  18.1°C
Tarmac: dry  28.9°C
Humidity: 69%
Wind: 3.0 m/s NW
Pressure: 999.2 bar

The weather and track had dried out the start of the second practice for the British F1 Grand Prix. The cars were fitted wit a lot of updates this weekend.

Max Verstappen told his team his car was making strange noise when he started his first timed lap in the Red Bull RB17. He used a set of medium tyres for his first lap and clocked a time of 1:31.438. The Dutchman was 0.652s slower than both Ferraris. Charles Leclerc already topped the timesheet with a 1:30.786 min in the Ferrari, while his teammate Carlos Sainz was second.

After ten minutes Leclerc still was on P1 and had improved the quickest lap time to 1:29.639 min. His teammate was still behind him on 0.323s. The championship leader Verstappen was a long way back on 0.849s on P3. Sergio Pérez was 4th (+1.196) in the other Red Bull, while Lewis Hamilton was 5th on +1.253s. Fernando Alonso was 6th on +1.496. Slowest was Williams driver Nicholas Latifi looking at a huge gap of 3.662s behind Leclerc. All carrs were fitted with medium tyres.

After fifteen minutes of practice Hamilton told his Mercedes team on the radio the W13 was bouncing a lot on high speed. Verstappen had improved to P2 on 0.423s from Leclerc.

Alex Albon drove around in a very changed Williams, which seemed to work very well as he was over a second quicker than his teammate Latifi halfway the session. At this moment we saw McLaren driver Lando Norris go fastest on a set of soft tyres with a 1:29.118 min, which must be very encouraging for the British driver at his home GP.

Esteban Ocon lost some lap time when the team had to repair a cracked side-pod on the Alpine.

With 20 minutes to the teams fitted the soft tyres on the cars. The McLaren team had a rear jack failure and dropped the MCL34 with Norris in it. With 15 minutes to go the top ten was 1. Sainz on 1:28.942 min, 2. Hamilton (+0.163), 3. Norris (+0.176), 4. Verstappen (+0.207), 5. Leclerc (+0.462), 6. Alonso (+0.753), 7. Perez (+0.811), 8. Russell (+0.857), 9. Ricciardo (+0.960), 10. Stroll (+1.000).

Sebastian Vettel had to a damaged floor and had to pushed back in to the Aston Martin garage for some needed repairs. Vettel said he did not go of the track and the team acknowledged his comment.

Last year the quickest lap time of FP2 was a 1:29.902 min, driven by Max Verstappen in a Red Bull.

FP2 Times Table 2022 British GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
155Carlos SainzFerrari1:28,94227S
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:29,105+0,163s20S
34Lando NorrisMcLaren1:29,118+0,176s28S
41Max VerstappenRed Bull1:29,149+0,207s17S
516Charles LeclercFerrari1:29,404+0,462s24S
614Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:29,695+0,753s18S
711Sergio PérezRed Bull1:29,753+0,811s17S
863George RussellMercedes1:29,799+0,857s28S
93Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:29,902+0,960s25S
1018Lance StrollAston Martin1:29,942+1,000s17S
1177Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:30,000+1,058s28S
125Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:30,057+1,115s19S
1331Esteban OconAlpine1:30,238+1,296s12S
1423Alexander AlbonWilliams1:30,263+1,321s14S
1524Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:30,271+1,329s26S
1622Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:30,338+1,396s28S
1720Kevin MagnussenHaas1:30,480+1,538s26S
1810Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:30,510+1,568s27S
1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:30,609+1,667s28S
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:31,326+2,384s26S

✅ Check out our 2022 British F1 Grand Prix preview

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

One F1 fan comment on “Results Second Free Practice 2022 British F1 Grand Prix

  1. ReallyOldRacer

    Didn't see it, but reasonably tight field. One second covers the first ten and .67 the next nine. Maybe we'll have a good old fashioned 'stone punch up. Let's hope.

    1
    Reply

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.