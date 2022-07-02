F1 Starting Grid 2022 British Grand Prix Race in Silverstone

Event: British F1 Grand Prix

Track: Silverstone circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 16:.00 CET | 15:00 UK | 07:00 LA | 23:00 Tokio

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will start from P1 during a F1 race for the first time in his career. The Spanish driver snatched away pole position from his teammate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in the very last lap. Verstappen missed out pole on only 0.072s.

Seven different teams are starting in the top 10 tomorrow. Surprises of this top 10 are Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu and Williams driver Nicholas Latifi. Zhou got into Q3 for the second time in a row and starts from P9. Latifi will start for the first time from P10 this season.

All three British drivers are starting in the top 10. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will be on row three together with Lando Norris in the McLaren. George Russell will start from P8 in the other Mercedes W13.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 British GP

