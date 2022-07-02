F1 Starting Grid 2022 British F1 Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2022 British Grand Prix Race in Silverstone
2 July 2022 by    2 min read

Event: British F1 Grand Prix
Track: Silverstone circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 16:.00 CET | 15:00 UK | 07:00 LA | 23:00 Tokio

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will start from P1 during a F1 race for the first time in his career. The Spanish driver snatched away pole position from his teammate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in the very last lap. Verstappen missed out pole on only 0.072s.

Seven different teams are starting in the top 10 tomorrow. Surprises of this top 10 are Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu and Williams driver Nicholas Latifi. Zhou got into Q3 for the second time in a row and starts from P9.  Latifi will start for the first time from P10 this season.

All three British drivers are starting in the top 10. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will be on row three together with Lando Norris in the McLaren. George Russell will start from P8 in the other Mercedes W13.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 British GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
155Carlos SainzFerrari1:40,983
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:41,055+0,072s
316Charles LeclercFerrari1:41,298+0,315s
411Sergio PérezRed Bull1:41,616+0,633s
544Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:41,995+1,012s
64Lando NorrisMcLaren1:42,084+1,101s
714Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:42,116+1,133s
863George RussellMercedes1:42,161+1,178s
924Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:42,719+1,736s
106Nicholas LatifiWilliams2:03,095+22,112s
1110Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:43,702+2,719s
1277Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:44,232+3,249s
1322Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:44,311+3,328s
143Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:44,355+3,372s
1531Esteban OconAlpine1:45,190+4,207s
1623Alexander AlbonWilliams1:42,078+1,095s
1720Kevin MagnussenHaas1:42,159+1,176s
185Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:42,666+1,683s
1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:42,708+1,725s
2018Lance StrollAston Martin1:43,430+2,447s

