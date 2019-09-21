Qualifying Results 2019 Singapore F1 Grand Prix

Qualifying Results 2019 Singapore F1 Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 in Singapore credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office

Event: Singapore Grand Prix
Track: Marina Bay Street Circuit

Weather: Dry 30°C
Tarmac: Dry  35.5-33.9°C
Humidity: 60.4%
Wind: 1.0 m/s SSE
Pressure: 1009.7 bar

Today Charles Leclerc won his 3rd consecutive pole position of the 2019 season in Singapore. It was his first Singapore pole position of his F1 career and the 5th for Ferrari. The italian team won it's 225th pole position.

Q1
Qualifying for the 2019 Singapore GP was stated by Kimi Raikkonen who was the first to clock a time on the timesheets. The Finn drove put in a 1:40.255. All drivers got out on time and started ride away to get a good lap time. Daniel Ricciardo was the last driver who recorded his lap time and was 10th fastest  After the first stint the following drivers were not quick enough to get into Q2: Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), Romain Grosjean (Haas), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), George Russel (Williams), Robert Kubica (Williams). After the second stint Raikkonen and Magnussen did improve and drove themself towards Q2.


Q2
137.142 was the first time clocked by Valtteri Bottas with the Mercedes. Charles Leclerc set the benchmark for the other drivers to focus on.with a 1:36.930 min a few moments later. The top 3 was completed by Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen who were only 0.1s slower. Giovinazzi, Raikkonen, Magnussen, Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso) and Sergio Perez (Racing Point) ended up in the danger zone to be eliminated for Q3. No one improved to get out of it and were axed for Q3

Q3
The most intense laps of the season were kicked-off by Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari. He was also fastest on all sectors. He also was the quickest in the first stint with a 1:36.437. The German driver seemed to have pushed out a perfect lap and even was 0,3s quicker than his team mate Leclerc. Nico Hulkenberg was the first driver to try and get his second pole of his career in the Renault, while Mercedes waited very long until they decided to send out their drivers. Hamilton was the last one.

Last years pole was scored by Hamilton with a 1:36.015 which still is the qualifying lap record on Marina Bay..

Qualifying Times 2019 Singapore GP

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:38.0141:36.6501:36.21717
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:37.5651:36.9331:36.40818
35Sebastian VettelFerrari1:38.3741:36.7201:36.43716
433Max VerstappenRed Bull1:38.5401:37.0891:36.81315
577Valtteri BottasMercedes1:37.3171:37.1421:37.14618
623Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:39.1061:37.8651:37.41116
755Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:38.8821:37.9821:37.81819
83*Daniel RicciardoRenault1:39.3621:38.3991:38.09518
927Nico HülkenbergRenault1:39.0011:38.5801:38.26418
104Lando NorrisMcLaren1:38.6061:37.5721:38.32919
1111*Sergio PérezRacing Point1:39.9091:38.62014
1299Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:39.2721:38.69714
1310Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:39.0851:38.69912
147Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:39.4541:38.85814
1520Kevin MagnussenHaas1:39.94214
1626Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:39.9577
1718Lance StrollRacing Point1:39.9798
188Romain GrosjeanHaas1:40.2778
1963George RussellWilliams1:40.8677
2088Robert KubicaWilliams1:41.1866

*Penalties:

  • Sergio Pérez, Racing Point car 11, will receive a five place grid penalty unscheduled gearbox change.
  • Daniel Ricciardo, Renault car 3, has been disqualified for exceeding the MGU-K unit and will have to start from the back of the grid or from the pitlane.

Below you can see the onboard footage of Leclerc's pole lap:

  1. david merrington

    Charles good boy my friend i bet Hamilton look sick as a pig blow him away to morrow i do hope vettel gets away and help Charles 1 2 win for Ferrari Hamilton eat dust

