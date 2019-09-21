Qualifying Results 2019 Singapore F1 Grand Prix

Event: Singapore Grand Prix

Track: Marina Bay Street Circuit

Weather: Dry 30°C

Tarmac: Dry 35.5-33.9°C

Humidity: 60.4%

Wind: 1.0 m/s SSE

Pressure: 1009.7 bar

Today Charles Leclerc won his 3rd consecutive pole position of the 2019 season in Singapore. It was his first Singapore pole position of his F1 career and the 5th for Ferrari. The italian team won it's 225th pole position.

Q1

Qualifying for the 2019 Singapore GP was stated by Kimi Raikkonen who was the first to clock a time on the timesheets. The Finn drove put in a 1:40.255. All drivers got out on time and started ride away to get a good lap time. Daniel Ricciardo was the last driver who recorded his lap time and was 10th fastest After the first stint the following drivers were not quick enough to get into Q2: Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), Romain Grosjean (Haas), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), George Russel (Williams), Robert Kubica (Williams). After the second stint Raikkonen and Magnussen did improve and drove themself towards Q2.





Q2

137.142 was the first time clocked by Valtteri Bottas with the Mercedes. Charles Leclerc set the benchmark for the other drivers to focus on.with a 1:36.930 min a few moments later. The top 3 was completed by Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen who were only 0.1s slower. Giovinazzi, Raikkonen, Magnussen, Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso) and Sergio Perez (Racing Point) ended up in the danger zone to be eliminated for Q3. No one improved to get out of it and were axed for Q3

Q3

The most intense laps of the season were kicked-off by Sebastian Vettel in the Ferrari. He was also fastest on all sectors. He also was the quickest in the first stint with a 1:36.437. The German driver seemed to have pushed out a perfect lap and even was 0,3s quicker than his team mate Leclerc. Nico Hulkenberg was the first driver to try and get his second pole of his career in the Renault, while Mercedes waited very long until they decided to send out their drivers. Hamilton was the last one.

Last years pole was scored by Hamilton with a 1:36.015 which still is the qualifying lap record on Marina Bay..

Qualifying Times 2019 Singapore GP

*Penalties:

Sergio Pérez, Racing Point car 11, will receive a five place grid penalty unscheduled gearbox change.

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault car 3, has been disqualified for exceeding the MGU-K unit and will have to start from the back of the grid or from the pitlane.

Below you can see the onboard footage of Leclerc's pole lap:

"There were a few moments when I almost lost control of the car - but what an amazing feeling" Go on board and on the limit with @Charles_Leclerc as he storms to the Pirelli Pole Position Award in Singapore 😮#Pirelli #SingaporeGP @pirellisport pic.twitter.com/GtcZfHFX6f — Formula 1 (@F1) September 21, 2019