Starting Grid 2019 Singapore F1 GP

Top 2019 Singapore GP qualifiers: 1. Leclerc, 2. Hamilton, 3. Vettel

Event: Singapore Grand Prix
Track: Marina Bay Street Circuit

Start time: 20:10 (local) | 13:10 GMT | 05:10 PT

Charles Leclerc will start from P1 for the 5th time in his rookie year for Ferrari. He now has scored the most pole positions of all drivers this season.  It was also the 3rd consecutive pole for the drive from Monaco.

Favourites Red Bull Racing didn't deliver expectations. Max Verstappen was 0,596s slower than Leclerc's pole time. Verstappen didn't make life easy for his new team mate Alexander Albon. The Thai driver was looking at exactly the same gap towards Verstappen.


Racing Point driver Sergio Pérez qualified 11, but will start form P16 due to a grid penalty for a unscheduled gearbox replacement.

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
    116Charles LeclercFerrari1:36,217
    244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:36,408+0,191s
    35Sebastian VettelFerrari1:36,437+0,220s
    433Max VerstappenRed Bull1:36,813+0,596s
    577Valtteri BottasMercedes1:37,146+0,929s
    623Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:37,411+1,194s
    755Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:37,818+1,601s
    827Nico HülkenbergRenault1:38,264+2,047s
    94Lando NorrisMcLaren1:37,572+1,355s
  1099Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:38,697+2,480s
  1110Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:38,699+2,482s
  127Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:38,858+2,641s
  1320Kevin MagnussenHaas1:39,942+3,725s
  1426Daniil KvyatToro Rosso1:39,957+3,740s
  1511*Sergio PérezRacing Point1:38,620+2,403s
  1618Lance StrollRacing Point1:39,979+3,762s
  178Romain GrosjeanHaas1:40,277+4,060s
  1863George RussellWilliams1:40,867+4,650s
  1988Robert KubicaWilliams1:41,186+4,969s
  203*Daniel RicciardoRenault1:38,095+1,878s

*Penalties:

  • Sergio Pérez, Racing Point car 11, received a five places grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox replacement.
  • Daniel Ricciardo, Renault car 3, has been disqualified for exceeding the MGU-K unit power and will has to start from the back of the grid.

2019 Singapore F1 GP Race Strategy

The theoretically fastest strategy for the 61-lap Singapore Grand Prix, which is likely to go to the full two hours, is a one-stopper – but with 18 safety cars since the first race was held here in 2008, anything can happen.

In a perfect world, the best way is to start on the soft for 16 to 20 laps and then switch to the medium. An alternative strategy (for those starting outside the top 10), which is very closely matched on time, is to start on the medium tyre for 28 to 32 laps, and then go to hard. The slowest one-stopper is soft to hard, changing after 14 to 18 laps.

2019 Singapore F1 GP Race Strategy

On paper, a two-stopper is definitely slower, but the way to do it would be two stints on the soft of 12 to 14 laps each, and a final run to the flag on medium. In reality, the race circumstances often tend to be dictated by opportunities presented by the safety car. With a long and unpredictable grand prix, this is one of the hardest races of the year to predict a strategy for.

2019 Singapore F1 GP Race Notes

  • Safety cars. We've said it before, but this has often been the key influencer at Singapore, with more than one safety car in the race also a common occurrence.
  • Strategy. The top 10 will all be starting on the soft tyres but there's scope for those further down the grid to start on the medium and run an alternative strategy. All three nominated compounds are solid race tyres.

