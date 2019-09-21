Lap Times 3rd Free Practice 2019 Singapore F1 GP

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 in Singapore (2019)

Event: Singapore Grand Prix
Track: Marina Bay Street Circuit

Weather: Dry  31.7°C
Tarmac: Dry 40.3°C
Humidity: 58%
Wind: 2.0 m/s SE
Pressure: 1.007.9 bar

Third practice for the 2019  Singapore F1 Grand Prix started during daylight for tomorrows nigh grand prix.

Valtteri Bottas was the first to set a lap time in this FP3. The Finn lapped in a 1:40.926 min. Bottas might be hungry for a fifth pole of the season.


20 minutes into the session Daniil Kvyat had to pull into the pit lane, to check out the smoke coming from the back of the Toro Rosso STR14.

Halfway Racing Point driver Sergio Perez hit the wall coming out of turn 20. he ended up with a flat tyre and was able to get back to his pit crew for repairs. But the session was stopped by a red flag to clean up the debris Perez left on the track. Until then Max Verstappen didn't set a lap time on the timesheet.

Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari SF90 was the quickest with a 1:38.192 for a long time during this final practice. Verstappen did do some efforts to be quick, but it looked like he held back to not wake up the competition.

Sebastian Vettel was fastest in last years FP3 with a time of 1:38.054 min.

FP3 Lap Times 2019 Singapore GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:38.19215Soft
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:38.399+0.207s15Soft
35Sebastian VettelFerrari1:38.811+0.619s13Soft
477Valtteri BottasMercedes1:38.885+0.693s16Soft
523Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:39.258+1.066s14Soft
633Max VerstappenRed Bull1:39.366+1.174s9Soft
755Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:39.507+1.315s14Soft
84Lando NorrisMcLaren1:39.709+1.517s13Soft
927Nico HülkenbergRenault1:40.118+1.926s15Soft
103Daniel RicciardoRenault1:40.153+1.961s12Soft
1118Lance StrollRacing Point1:40.209+2.017s11Soft
1210Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:40.339+2.147s15Soft
137Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:40.953+2.761s16Soft
1411Sergio PérezRacing Point1:40.985+2.793s4Soft
1563George RussellWilliams1:41.156+2.964s13Soft
1699Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:41.169+2.977s14Soft
1720Kevin MagnussenHaas1:41.494+3.302s12Soft
188Romain GrosjeanHaas1:41.542+3.350s12Soft
1988Robert KubicaWilliams1:41.954+3.762s13Soft
2026Daniil KvyatToro Rosso0:00,0000,0003Soft

Below you can see the highlights ofr the 3rd and final practice for the 2019 Singapore GP.

