Lap Times 3rd Free Practice 2019 Singapore F1 GP

Event: Singapore Grand Prix

Track: Marina Bay Street Circuit

Weather: Dry 31.7°C

Tarmac: Dry 40.3°C

Humidity: 58%

Wind: 2.0 m/s SE

Pressure: 1.007.9 bar

Third practice for the 2019 Singapore F1 Grand Prix started during daylight for tomorrows nigh grand prix.

Valtteri Bottas was the first to set a lap time in this FP3. The Finn lapped in a 1:40.926 min. Bottas might be hungry for a fifth pole of the season.





20 minutes into the session Daniil Kvyat had to pull into the pit lane, to check out the smoke coming from the back of the Toro Rosso STR14.

Halfway Racing Point driver Sergio Perez hit the wall coming out of turn 20. he ended up with a flat tyre and was able to get back to his pit crew for repairs. But the session was stopped by a red flag to clean up the debris Perez left on the track. Until then Max Verstappen didn't set a lap time on the timesheet.

Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari SF90 was the quickest with a 1:38.192 for a long time during this final practice. Verstappen did do some efforts to be quick, but it looked like he held back to not wake up the competition.

Sebastian Vettel was fastest in last years FP3 with a time of 1:38.054 min.

FP3 Lap Times 2019 Singapore GP

Below you can see the highlights ofr the 3rd and final practice for the 2019 Singapore GP.