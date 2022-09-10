F1 Starting Grid 2022 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Italian GP Race at Monza
10 September 2022 by    2 min read

Event: Italian Grand Prix
Track: Monza Circuit

Max Verstappen driving the Red Bull RB18 at Monza

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Charles Leclerc drove an amazing lap in front of Ferrari's home crowd at Monza during qualifying today and will start from pole position tomorrow. That result is the perfect start for the team that celebrates their 75 years of existence with their special car livery.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Italian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:20,161
263George RussellMercedes1:21,542+1,381s
34Lando NorrisMcLaren1:21,584+1,423s
41Max VerstappenRed Bull1:20,306+0,145s
53Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:21,925+1,764s
610Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:22,648+2,487s
714Fernando AlonsoAlpine--
845Nick de VriesWilliams1:22,471+2,310s
924Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:22,577+2,416s
1011Sergio PérezRed Bull1:21,206+1,045s
116Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:22,587+2,426s
1231Esteban OconAlpine1:22,130+1,969s
135Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:22,636+2,475s
1418Lance StrollAston Martin1:22,748+2,587s
1577Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:22,235+2,074s
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas1:22,908+2,747s
1747Mick SchumacherHaas1:23,005+2,844s
1855Carlos SainzFerrari1:20,429+0,268s
1944Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:21,524+1,363s
2022Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri0:00,000-20,161s

Note - Tsunoda penalised 10 grid places for accumulating 5 reprimands during the current championship, and 3 grid places for failing to slow for yellow flags during practice. Hamilton, Tsunoda and Sainz required to start from the back of the grid for use of additional power unit and/or gearbox elements. Perez, Verstappen, Ocon, Magnussen and Bottas penalised 10, 5, 5, 15 and 15 grid places respectively for use of additional power unit elements. Schumacher penalised 15 grid places for use of additional power unit and gearbox elements.

