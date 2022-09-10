F1 Starting Grid 2022 Italian GP Race at Monza

Event: Italian Grand Prix

Track: Monza Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Charles Leclerc drove an amazing lap in front of Ferrari's home crowd at Monza during qualifying today and will start from pole position tomorrow. That result is the perfect start for the team that celebrates their 75 years of existence with their special car livery.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Italian GP

Note - Tsunoda penalised 10 grid places for accumulating 5 reprimands during the current championship, and 3 grid places for failing to slow for yellow flags during practice. Hamilton, Tsunoda and Sainz required to start from the back of the grid for use of additional power unit and/or gearbox elements. Perez, Verstappen, Ocon, Magnussen and Bottas penalised 10, 5, 5, 15 and 15 grid places respectively for use of additional power unit elements. Schumacher penalised 15 grid places for use of additional power unit and gearbox elements.

✅ Don't forget to check out our 2022 Italian F1 Grand Prix preview info.

