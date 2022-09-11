2022 Italian Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Race Results 2022 Italian F1 Grand Prix
Event: Italian Grand Prix
Track: Monza Circuit
Weather: dry 27.5°C
Tarmac: dry 44°C
Humidity : 34%
Wind : 0.8 m/s NW
Pressure: 993.5 bar
Max Verstappen won his 31st F1 race at the 2022 Italian F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P7 position and won on the Monza circuit for the first time. It was his 11th win and the 5th consecutive victory of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 87th race win.
Classification 2022 Italian F1 GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:20:27.511
|53
|7
|25
|2
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|53
|1
|18
|3
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|53
|2
|15
|4
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|53
|18
|12
|5
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|53
|19
|10
|6
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|53
|13
|9
|7
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|53
|3
|6
|8
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+0 laps
|53
|5
|4
|9
|45
| Nyck de Vries
|Williams
|+0 laps
|53
|8
|2
|10
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|+0 laps
|53
|9
|1
|11
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|53
|14
|0
|12
|47
| Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+0 laps
|53
|17
|0
|13
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+1 lap
|52
|15
|0
|14
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|52
|20
|0
|15
|6
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|+1 lap
|52
|10
|0
|16
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1 lap
|52
|16
|0
|DNF
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|Power Unit
|45
|4
|0
|DNF
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|Technical
|39
|12
|0
|DNF
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|Technical
|31
|6
|0
|DNF
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|Power Unit
|10
|11
|0
Fastest lap: 1:24.030 min by Sergio Pérez, Red Bull RB18 #11
|2022 Italian F1 GP Results
|FP1 2022 Italian F1 GP
|FP2 2022 Italian F1 GP
|FP3 2022 Italian F1 GP
|Quali 2022 Italian F1 GP
|Start grid 2022 Italian F1 GP
✅ Check out F1 Standings 2022 Championship
✅ Check out F1 2022 Calendar
✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records
✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Ranking
✅ Check out more posts with related topics: