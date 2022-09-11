Race Results 2022 Italian F1 Grand Prix

2022 Italian Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report
11 September 2022 by    1 min read

Event: Italian Grand Prix
Track: Monza Circuit

Race Results 2022 Italian F1 Grand Prix

Max Verstappen meets Sylvester Stallone in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Weather: dry  27.5°C
Tarmac: dry  44°C
Humidity : 34%
Wind : 0.8 m/s NW
Pressure: 993.5 bar

Max Verstappen won his 31st F1 race at the 2022 Italian F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P7 position and won on the Monza circuit for the first time. It was his 11th win and the 5th consecutive victory of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 87th race win.

Classification 2022 Italian F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
11Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull01:20:27.51153
7
25
216Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari+0 laps53
1
18
363United Kingdom George Russell
Germany Mercedes+0 laps53
2
15
455Spain Carlos Sainz
Italy Ferrari+0 laps53
18
12
544United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps53
19
10
611Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red Bull+0 laps53
13
9
74United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+0 laps53
3
6
810France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri+0 laps53
5
4
945Netherlands Nyck de Vries
United Kingdom Williams+0 laps53
8
2
1024China Zhou Guanyu
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+0 laps53
9
1
1131France Esteban Ocon
France Alpine+0 laps53
14
0
1247Germany Mick Schumacher
United States Haas+0 laps53
17
0
1377Finland Valtteri Bottas
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+1 lap52
15
0
1422Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy AlphaTauri+1 lap52
20
0
156Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom Williams+1 lap52
10
0
1620Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas+1 lap52
16
0
DNF3Australia Daniel Ricciardo
United Kingdom McLarenPower Unit45
4
0
DNF18Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston MartinTechnical39
12
0
DNF14Spain Fernando Alonso
France AlpineTechnical31
6
0
DNF5Germany Sebastian Vettel
United Kingdom Aston MartinPower Unit10
11
0

Fastest lap: 1:24.030 min by Sergio Pérez, Red Bull RB18 #11

2022 Italian F1 GP Results
FP1 2022 Italian F1 GP
FP2 2022 Italian F1 GP
FP3 2022 Italian F1 GP
Quali 2022 Italian F1 GP
Start grid 2022 Italian F1 GP

✅ Check out F1 Standings 2022 Championship
✅ Check out F1 2022 Calendar

✅ Check out All Time F1 Drivers Rankings
✅ Check out All Time F1 Driver Records
✅ Check out All Time F1 Teams Ranking

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.