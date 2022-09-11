2022 Italian Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Event: Italian Grand Prix

Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: dry 27.5°C

Tarmac: dry 44°C

Humidity : 34%

Wind : 0.8 m/s NW

Pressure: 993.5 bar

Max Verstappen won his 31st F1 race at the 2022 Italian F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P7 position and won on the Monza circuit for the first time. It was his 11th win and the 5th consecutive victory of the season. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 87th race win.

Classification 2022 Italian F1 GP

Fastest lap: 1:24.030 min by Sergio Pérez, Red Bull RB18 #11

