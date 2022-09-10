F1 Qualifying Results 2022 Italian GP & Pole Position

F1 Qualifying Results 2022 Italian Grand Prix

Event: Italian Grand Prix
Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: dry  40.3°C
Tarmac: dry  27.9°C
Humidity : 34%
Wind : 1.0 km/h E
Pressure: 990.5 bar

Charles Leclerc scored the 17th F1 pole position of his career during the 2022 Italian Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Ferrari driver will start from P1 for the second time on Monza. It was the 240th pole for Red Bull Racing.

Last years pole position time was a 1:19,555 min, driven by Valtteri Bottas with the Mercedes W13.

Qualifying Times 2022 Italian GP

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:21,2801:21,2081:20,16114
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:20,9221:21,2651:20,30616
355Carlos SainzFerrari1:21,3481:20,8781:20,42913
411Sergio PérezRed Bull1:21,4951:21,3581:21,20615
544Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:22,0481:21,7081:21,52417
663George RussellMercedes1:21,7851:21,7471:21,54217
74Lando NorrisMcLaren1:22,1301:21,8311:21,58419
83Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:22,1391:21,8551:21,92520
910Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:22,0101:22,0621:22,64818
1014Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:22,0891:21,861no time17
1131Esteban OconAlpine1:22,1661:22,13012
1277Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:22,2541:22,23512
1345Nick de VriesWilliams1:22,5671:22,47113
1424Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:22,0031:22,57712
1522Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:22,020no time6
166Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:22,5877
175Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:22,6367
1818Lance StrollAston Martin1:22,7489
1920Kevin MagnussenHaas1:22,90810
2047Mick SchumacherHaas1:23,0059

Note - Tsunoda penalised 10 grid places for accumulating 5 reprimands during the current championship, and 3 grid places for failing to slow for yellow flags during practice. Hamilton, Tsunoda and Sainz required to start from the back of the grid for use of additional power unit and/or gearbox elements. Perez, Verstappen and Bottas penalised 10, 5 and 15 grid places respectively for use of additional power unit elements.

