F1 Qualifying Results 2022 Italian GP & Pole Position

Event: Italian Grand Prix

Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: dry 40.3°C

Tarmac: dry 27.9°C

Humidity : 34%

Wind : 1.0 km/h E

Pressure: 990.5 bar

Charles Leclerc scored the 17th F1 pole position of his career during the 2022 Italian Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Ferrari driver will start from P1 for the second time on Monza. It was the 240th pole for Red Bull Racing.

Last years pole position time was a 1:19,555 min, driven by Valtteri Bottas with the Mercedes W13.

Qualifying Times 2022 Italian GP

Note - Tsunoda penalised 10 grid places for accumulating 5 reprimands during the current championship, and 3 grid places for failing to slow for yellow flags during practice. Hamilton, Tsunoda and Sainz required to start from the back of the grid for use of additional power unit and/or gearbox elements. Perez, Verstappen and Bottas penalised 10, 5 and 15 grid places respectively for use of additional power unit elements.

