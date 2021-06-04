Second Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Azerbaijan F1 GP (FP2)

Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

Track: Baku Street Circuit

Weather: dry 27.9°C

Tarmac: dry 48.3°C

Humidity : 38.8%

Wind : 0.6 m/s ZW

Pressure: 1015.6 bar

The weather during the second free practice for the upcoming Azerbaijan GP was still very good. Because the practice sessions are half an hour shorter the teams kicked off the session right away to test other tyre compounds.

Because FP2 is held at the same time as tomorrow's qualifying session, the second practice is very important. In the first 10 minutes of the session we saw again a lot drivers out-braking themselves.

After 15 minutes the engine in the back of Nicholas Latifi's Williams tuned off after he reversed out of the escape route of turn 3. A red flag period was the result. Latifi's got recovered and the session was restarted at 16:19 local time.

Right after the restart it was Carlos Sainz who was topping the timesheet with the Ferrari on softs with a 1:42.243 min. His teammate Charles Leclerc was on P2 looking at a gap of 0.193s. Surprisingly quick was Antonio Giovinazzi in the Alfa Romeo who was on P3 for a breve moment when Leclerc was pushing to hard to beat his teammate and ended up in the barrier of turn 15 and demolished his front wing. He was able to drive back to the pits to get a new nose on the car.

Half way the session Lewis Hamilton was only 10th fastest in the Mercedes, while his teammate Valtteri Bottas was even slower on P15. On the other hand their rivals at Red Bull were flying! Sergio Perez was even quickest with a 1:42.115 min his teammate Max Verstappen was on P2 and 0.101s slower, just beating Sainz.

With 15 minutes to go both Mercedes drivers were pushed out of the top 10. The leaderboard was looking like this: 1, Perez, 2. Verstappen, 3. Sainz, 4. Leclerc, 5. Gasley, 6. Alonso, 7. Giovinazzi, 8. Norris, 9. Ocon and 10. Tsunoda.

In the end both Mercedes drivers stayed way behind the Perez' lap time. Bottas even was over 2 seconds slower in the W12!

1:42.872 min was the fastest lap time of last FP2 in Azerbaijan back in 2019. It was clocked by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari SF90.

FP2 Times Table 2021 Azerbaijan GP

