Third Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Azerbaijan F1 GP (FP3)

Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

Track: Baku Street Circuit

Weather: dry 28.4°C

Tarmac: dry 53.1°C

Humidity : 38.5%

Wind : 0.3 m/s SW

Pressure: 1014.8 bar

Both Haas team drivers kicked off the third and final practice session for before qualifying later today. The weather was even warmer than yesterday and made the tarmac an unbelievable hot temperature of more than 55°C.

Not much happened in the first half of the session. All drivers were doing there program and trying to prepare their car in the best way possible. But then half way the session got red flagged because Max Verstappen had crashed into to the barrier of turn 15. The fresh championship leader demolished the right front of the car and was unable to drive back to the pits.

At this time surprisingly both AlphaTauri drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda were on top of the leaderboard. Gasly was on P1 with a 1:43.051. We got Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc on P3, Red Bull driver Sergio Perez on P4, Verstappen on P5, Carlos Sainz on P6, Giovinazzi on P7, Ricciardo on P8, Stroll on P9 and Hamilton on P10. The other Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was only 14th.

The session got restarted with 25 minutes to go. Lance Stroll got up to P4 in the Aston Martin with 20 minutes to go. Sainz also had to use the escape road of turn 15 to not crash into the barrier like his former Toro Rosso teammate did this session and his current teammate did yesterday.

With 10 minutes to go a few drivers tried out the qualification car setup which made the 10 top change a lot. At first Leclerc was quickest, but his time was soon improved by Perez, while Fernando Alonso put the Alpine on P4.

With 7 minutes before the end of the session George Russell's practice also ended with an Mercedes engine problem and now Vettel used the escape road of turn 15 to not crash the Aston Martin.

Pierre Gasly was flying in the AlphaTauri and even was quickest with 3 minutes to go. Hamilton also got up to speed and moved to P3 helped by a nice slipstream from the Red Bull of Perez.

1:41.604 min was the fastest lap time of last FP3 in Azerbaijan back in 2019. It was clocked by Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari SF90.

FP3 Times Table 2021 Azerbaijan GP

