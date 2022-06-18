F1 Results Third Free Practice 2022 Canadian GP (FP3)

Results Third Free Practice 2022 Canadian F1 Grand Prix
Event: Canadian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Gilles Villeneuve circuit
Weather: wet 11.7°C
Tarmac: wet 16.6°C
Humidity: 84%
Wind: 2.2 m/s NW
Pressure: 1005.9 bar
Third free practice was driven under wet conditions and the drivers were very cautious to not make have any unnecessary damages for the upcoming qualification session.
Last time in 2019 the quickest lap time of FP3 was a 1:10.843 min was driven by Sebastian Vettel in a Ferrari.
FP3 Times Table 2022 Canadian GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:33,836
|15
|I
|2
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:33,889
|+0,053s
|18
|I
|3
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:33,891
|+0,055s
|18
|I
|4
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:34,003
|+0,167s
|16
|I
|5
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:34,110
|+0,274s
|14
|I
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:34,248
|+0,412s
|13
|I
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:34,259
|+0,423s
|11
|W
|8
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:34,498
|+0,662s
|10
|I
|9
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:34,616
|+0,780s
|10
|I
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:34,778
|+0,942s
|18
|I
|11
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:35,016
|+1,180s
|15
|I
|12
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:35,213
|+1,377s
|15
|I
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:35,531
|+1,695s
|23
|W
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:35,643
|+1,807s
|17
|W
|15
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:35,692
|+1,856s
|12
|W
|16
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:35,761
|+1,925s
|17
|I
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:36,261
|+2,425s
|27
|W
|18
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:37,388
|+3,552s
|18
|W
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:38,394
|+4,558s
|11
|W
|20
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|no time
|-
|5
|W
