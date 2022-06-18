F1 Results Third Free Practice 2022 Canadian GP (FP3)

Event: Canadian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Gilles Villeneuve circuit

Weather: wet 11.7°C

Tarmac: wet 16.6°C

Humidity: 84%

Wind: 2.2 m/s NW

Pressure: 1005.9 bar

Third free practice was driven under wet conditions and the drivers were very cautious to not make have any unnecessary damages for the upcoming qualification session.

Last time in 2019 the quickest lap time of FP3 was a 1:10.843 min was driven by Sebastian Vettel in a Ferrari.

FP3 Times Table 2022 Canadian GP

