F1 Results Third Free Practice 2022 Canadian GP (FP3)
18 June 2022 by    1 min read

Event: Canadian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Gilles Villeneuve circuit

Weather: wet  11.7°C
Tarmac: wet  16.6°C
Humidity: 84%
Wind: 2.2 m/s NW
Pressure: 1005.9 bar

Third free practice was driven under wet conditions and the drivers were very cautious to not make have any unnecessary damages for the upcoming qualification session.

Last time in 2019 the quickest lap time of FP3 was a 1:10.843 min was driven by Sebastian Vettel in a Ferrari.

FP3 Times Table 2022 Canadian GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
114Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:33,83615I
210Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:33,889+0,053s18I
35Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:33,891+0,055s18I
431Esteban OconAlpine1:34,003+0,167s16I
53Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:34,110+0,274s14I
64Lando NorrisMcLaren1:34,248+0,412s13I
763George RussellMercedes1:34,259+0,423s11W
811Sergio PérezRed Bull1:34,498+0,662s10I
91Max VerstappenRed Bull1:34,616+0,780s10I
1055Carlos SainzFerrari1:34,778+0,942s18I
1177Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:35,016+1,180s15I
1224Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:35,213+1,377s15I
1318Lance StrollAston Martin1:35,531+1,695s23W
1420Kevin MagnussenHaas1:35,643+1,807s17W
1544Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:35,692+1,856s12W
1623Alexander AlbonWilliams1:35,761+1,925s17I
1722Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:36,261+2,425s27W
1847Mick SchumacherHaas1:37,388+3,552s18W
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:38,394+4,558s11W
2016Charles LeclercFerrarino time-5W

