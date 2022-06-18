Qualifying Results 2022 Canadian F1 GP

Qualifying Results 2022 Canadian F1 GP & Pole Position
Event: Canadian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Gilles Villeneuve circuit

Qualifying Results 2022 Canadian F1 GP

Carlos Sainz driving the Ferrari F1-75 during qualifying for the 2022 Canadian F1 Grand Prix

Weather: wet 12.8°C
Tarmac: wet  18.1°C
Humidity: 85%
Wind: 1.1 m/s NW
Pressure: 1006.9 bar

Max Verstappen qualified as quickest for the 15th time today. The Red Bull driver scored his first pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix. It was the 2nd pole of the season for the Dutch driver and the 76th pole for the Red Bull team.

Q1 session

The Canadian track was very wet during Q1 and the F1 drivers had to use all the talent they have to keep their car on the tarmac while aquaplaning around the Montreal track. With ten minutes to go George Russell was topping the leaderboard with a 134.989 min.

The track was getting quicker by the second and several drivers topped the leaderboard. With 5 minutes to go the driver who had to improve to get into Q2 were Fernando Alonso (Alpine(, Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

Only Alonso improved enough to make it into Q3. The Alpine driver even improved to P2 and pushed out AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly.

Q2 session

In this session a few brave drivers started the session on intermediate tyres. The drivers who were brave enough to try out the inters were Kevin Magnussen, Fernando Alonso, Mick Schumacher and Alex Albon. The Williams driver didn't make it into turn 6, but could go on. Red Bull driver Sergio Pérez had a similar incident, but he got stuck into the barrier and couldn't reverse back onto the track and caused a red flag. The Mexican driver just switched to intermediate tyres.

The session was red flagged with 9 minutes to go. After the restart all cars were fitted with intermediate tyres. Rain master Max Verstappen was 1 second faster right away.

With 5 minutes to go the drivers in the elimination zone were Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari). When the finish flag dropped in Q2 Ricciardo was the only driver who improved enough to get into Q3.

Q3 session

The Q3 session was still wet although the track had a dry line now. Max Verstappen was dominating the session. George Russell tried a set of slick tyres in the end to get up higher on the order. It seems the track wasn't dry enough to go faster on slicks than on intermediate tyres.

Last time the pole position lap time was a 1:10.240 min, driven by Sebastian Vettel in a Ferrari back in 2019.

Qualifying Times 2022 Canadian GP

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
11Max VerstappenRed Bull1:32.2191:23.7461:21.29930
214Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:32.2771:24.8481:21.94429
355Carlos SainzFerrari1:32.7811:25.1971:22.09629
444Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:33.8411:25.5431:22.89131
520Kevin MagnussenHaas1:32.9571:26.2541:22.96031
647Mick SchumacherHaas1:33.7071:25.6841:23.35631
731Esteban OconAlpine1:33.0121:26.1351:23.52930
863George RussellMercedes1:33.1601:24.9501:23.55730
93Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:33.6361:26.3751:23.74930
1024Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:33.6921:26.1161:24.03031
1177Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:33.6891:26.78821
1223Alexander AlbonWilliams1:34.0471:26.85821
1311Sergio PérezRed Bull1:33.9291:33.12714
144Lando NorrisMcLaren1:34.066-15
1516Charles LeclercFerrari1:33.00810
1610Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:34.49111
175Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:34.51212
1818Lance StrollAston Martin1:35.53211
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:35.66011
2022Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:36.5754

    • ReallyOldRacer

      Rain has always been the great equalizer ,brings the driver more into focus, re ALO's performance. Fun quali but VER should walk the race if he doesn't muck it up. Double points for Haas? Hmm, we'll see. I'm hopeful, but doubtful. Sunny and dry will probably put the cars back in proper order.

  2. David Gladwin

    Is Leclerc to be penalized 10 places? It keeps being hinted at. Maybe his poor showing won't matter if he is the last away ....he could then retire without wear on his engine. They penalized Ascari once on some obscure rule and he did one very slow lap and retired. Seems Mersedes may have made Hamilton happy now he's had all the publicity, and modified the car.

    • ReallyOldRacer

      LEC took entire new PU and starts at the back of the grid. This is Canada, still a good chance at reasonable points, maybe top five.

  3. David Gladwin

    Is Leclerc to be penalized 10 places? It keeps being hinted at. Maybe his poor showing won't matter if he is the last away ....he could then retire without wear on his engine. They penalized Ascari once on some obscure rule and he did one very slow lap and retired.

