Qualifying Results 2022 Canadian F1 GP & Pole Position

Event: Canadian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Gilles Villeneuve circuit
Weather: wet 12.8°C
Tarmac: wet 18.1°C
Humidity: 85%
Wind: 1.1 m/s NW
Pressure: 1006.9 bar
Max Verstappen qualified as quickest for the 15th time today. The Red Bull driver scored his first pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix. It was the 2nd pole of the season for the Dutch driver and the 76th pole for the Red Bull team.
Q1 session
The Canadian track was very wet during Q1 and the F1 drivers had to use all the talent they have to keep their car on the tarmac while aquaplaning around the Montreal track. With ten minutes to go George Russell was topping the leaderboard with a 134.989 min.
The track was getting quicker by the second and several drivers topped the leaderboard. With 5 minutes to go the driver who had to improve to get into Q2 were Fernando Alonso (Alpine(, Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).
Only Alonso improved enough to make it into Q3. The Alpine driver even improved to P2 and pushed out AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly.
Q2 session
In this session a few brave drivers started the session on intermediate tyres. The drivers who were brave enough to try out the inters were Kevin Magnussen, Fernando Alonso, Mick Schumacher and Alex Albon. The Williams driver didn't make it into turn 6, but could go on. Red Bull driver Sergio Pérez had a similar incident, but he got stuck into the barrier and couldn't reverse back onto the track and caused a red flag. The Mexican driver just switched to intermediate tyres.
The session was red flagged with 9 minutes to go. After the restart all cars were fitted with intermediate tyres. Rain master Max Verstappen was 1 second faster right away.
With 5 minutes to go the drivers in the elimination zone were Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari). When the finish flag dropped in Q2 Ricciardo was the only driver who improved enough to get into Q3.
Q3 session
The Q3 session was still wet although the track had a dry line now. Max Verstappen was dominating the session. George Russell tried a set of slick tyres in the end to get up higher on the order. It seems the track wasn't dry enough to go faster on slicks than on intermediate tyres.
Last time the pole position lap time was a 1:10.240 min, driven by Sebastian Vettel in a Ferrari back in 2019.
Qualifying Times 2022 Canadian GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:32.219
|1:23.746
|1:21.299
|30
|2
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:32.277
|1:24.848
|1:21.944
|29
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:32.781
|1:25.197
|1:22.096
|29
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:33.841
|1:25.543
|1:22.891
|31
|5
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:32.957
|1:26.254
|1:22.960
|31
|6
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:33.707
|1:25.684
|1:23.356
|31
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:33.012
|1:26.135
|1:23.529
|30
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:33.160
|1:24.950
|1:23.557
|30
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:33.636
|1:26.375
|1:23.749
|30
|10
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:33.692
|1:26.116
|1:24.030
|31
|11
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:33.689
|1:26.788
|21
|12
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:34.047
|1:26.858
|21
|13
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:33.929
|1:33.127
|14
|14
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:34.066
|-
|15
|15
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:33.008
|10
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:34.491
|11
|17
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:34.512
|12
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:35.532
|11
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:35.660
|11
|20
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:36.575
|4
Eton mess of a qualifying but good fun and should make the race better be interesting to see the pace of Mick in the dry
Rain has always been the great equalizer ,brings the driver more into focus, re ALO's performance. Fun quali but VER should walk the race if he doesn't muck it up. Double points for Haas? Hmm, we'll see. I'm hopeful, but doubtful. Sunny and dry will probably put the cars back in proper order.
Is Leclerc to be penalized 10 places? It keeps being hinted at. Maybe his poor showing won't matter if he is the last away ....he could then retire without wear on his engine. They penalized Ascari once on some obscure rule and he did one very slow lap and retired. Seems Mersedes may have made Hamilton happy now he's had all the publicity, and modified the car.
LEC took entire new PU and starts at the back of the grid. This is Canada, still a good chance at reasonable points, maybe top five.
