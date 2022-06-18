Qualifying Results 2022 Canadian F1 GP & Pole Position

Event: Canadian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Gilles Villeneuve circuit

Weather: wet 12.8°C

Tarmac: wet 18.1°C

Humidity: 85%

Wind: 1.1 m/s NW

Pressure: 1006.9 bar

Max Verstappen qualified as quickest for the 15th time today. The Red Bull driver scored his first pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix. It was the 2nd pole of the season for the Dutch driver and the 76th pole for the Red Bull team.

Q1 session

The Canadian track was very wet during Q1 and the F1 drivers had to use all the talent they have to keep their car on the tarmac while aquaplaning around the Montreal track. With ten minutes to go George Russell was topping the leaderboard with a 134.989 min.

The track was getting quicker by the second and several drivers topped the leaderboard. With 5 minutes to go the driver who had to improve to get into Q2 were Fernando Alonso (Alpine(, Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

Only Alonso improved enough to make it into Q3. The Alpine driver even improved to P2 and pushed out AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly.

Q2 session

In this session a few brave drivers started the session on intermediate tyres. The drivers who were brave enough to try out the inters were Kevin Magnussen, Fernando Alonso, Mick Schumacher and Alex Albon. The Williams driver didn't make it into turn 6, but could go on. Red Bull driver Sergio Pérez had a similar incident, but he got stuck into the barrier and couldn't reverse back onto the track and caused a red flag. The Mexican driver just switched to intermediate tyres.

The session was red flagged with 9 minutes to go. After the restart all cars were fitted with intermediate tyres. Rain master Max Verstappen was 1 second faster right away.

With 5 minutes to go the drivers in the elimination zone were Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari). When the finish flag dropped in Q2 Ricciardo was the only driver who improved enough to get into Q3.

Q3 session

The Q3 session was still wet although the track had a dry line now. Max Verstappen was dominating the session. George Russell tried a set of slick tyres in the end to get up higher on the order. It seems the track wasn't dry enough to go faster on slicks than on intermediate tyres.

Last time the pole position lap time was a 1:10.240 min, driven by Sebastian Vettel in a Ferrari back in 2019.

Qualifying Times 2022 Canadian GP

