F1 Results First Free Practice 2022 Canadian GP (FP1)

Results First Free Practice 2022 British F1 Grand Prix
Event: British F1 Grand Prix
Track: Silverstone circuit
Weather: wet/dry 16.8°C
Tarmac: wet/dry 24.4°C
Humidity: 69%
Wind: 1.1 m/s NW
Pressure: 998.4 bar
The track was still damp at the start of first practice for the 2022 British F1 Grand Prix. All drivers tried out some laps on intermediate tyres. Because all other session this weekend seemed to have dry weather, not much running was done.
In the end of the session the track got dry enough to try out the slick tyres. The only driver who was faster on the dry tyres was Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.
With 1 minutes to go Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll got out on the drying track to try out some soft slick tyres. The Canadian driver spun off mid corner at Copse corner. The result was a red flag and the session wasn't restarted.
Last year the quickest lap time of FP1 was a 1:27.035 min, driven by Max Verstappen in a Red Bull.
FP1 Times Table 2022 British GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:42,249
|9
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:42,781
|+0,532s
|10
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:42,967
|+0,718s
|8
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:43,801
|+1,552s
|7
|5
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:43,895
|+1,646s
|3
|6
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:46,171
|+3,922s
|4
|7
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:48,161
|+5,912s
|3
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:51,243
|+8,994s
|5
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:51,373
|+9,124s
|5
|10
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:59,168
|+16,919s
|5
|11
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|no time
|-
|2
|12
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|no time
|-
|3
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|no time
|-
|2
|14
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|no time
|-
|1
|15
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|no time
|-
|1
|16
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|no time
|-
|4
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|no time
|-
|3
|18
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|no time
|-
|4
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|no time
|-
|1
|20
|1
|Max Verstappen
|#N/B
|no time
|-
|3
