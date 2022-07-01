Results First Free Practice 2022 British F1 Grand Prix

F1 Results First Free Practice 2022 Canadian GP (FP1)
1 July 2022
 1

Event: British F1 Grand Prix
Track: Silverstone circuit

Weather: wet/dry  16.8°C
Tarmac: wet/dry  24.4°C
Humidity: 69%
Wind: 1.1 m/s NW
Pressure: 998.4 bar

The track was still damp at the start of first practice for the 2022 British F1 Grand Prix. All drivers tried out some laps on intermediate tyres. Because all other session this weekend seemed to have dry weather, not much running was done.

In the end of the session the track got dry enough to try out the slick tyres. The only driver who was faster on the dry tyres was Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

With 1 minutes to go Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll got out on the drying track to try out some soft slick tyres. The Canadian driver spun off mid corner at Copse corner. The result was a red flag and the session wasn't restarted.

Last year the quickest lap time of FP1 was a 1:27.035 min, driven by Max Verstappen in a Red Bull.

FP1 Times Table 2022 British GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLaps
177Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:42,2499
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:42,781+0,532s10
355Carlos SainzFerrari1:42,967+0,718s8
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:43,801+1,552s7
547Mick SchumacherHaas1:43,895+1,646s3
624Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:46,171+3,922s4
720Kevin MagnussenHaas1:48,161+5,912s3
818Lance StrollAston Martin1:51,243+8,994s5
922Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:51,373+9,124s5
105Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:59,168+16,919s5
1163George RussellMercedesno time-2
1211Sergio PérezRed Bullno time-3
1331Esteban OconAlpineno time-2
1414Fernando AlonsoAlpineno time-1
1523Alexander AlbonWilliamsno time-1
163Daniel RicciardoMcLarenno time-4
1710Pierre GaslyAlphaTaurino time-3
184Lando NorrisMcLarenno time-4
196Nicholas LatifiWilliamsno time-1
201Max Verstappen#N/Bno time-3

