F1 Starting Grid 2023 Singapore GP Race at Marina Bay

Event: Singapore Grand Prix

Track: Marina Bay Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 20:00 Local | 14:00 CET | 13:00 UK | 05:00 LA | 21:00 Tokio

On a night where the Marina Bay Street Circuit dazzled with excitement, tension, and unexpected drama, Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari stole the show, securing his 5th F1 pole position and Ferrari's 246th. While it was a moment of celebration for the Prancing Horse with their drivers almost locking out the front row, others faced tribulations under the sparkling lights of Singapore.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll's heart-stopping crash in Q1 brought a momentary hush, with sighs of relief echoing as he emerged unscathed. Red Bull's Max Verstappen faced his own set of challenges, with both he and teammate Sergio Perez facing the unfamiliar prospect of a midfield start tomorrow.

Tight margins dominated the narrative; mere hundredths of a second decided front-row positions, underscoring the razor-thin difference between glory and disappointment. With Red Bull struggling and Ferrari soaring, the backdrop for tomorrow's race is set: a dramatic chase through Singapore's twists and turns awaits.

Verstappen might get a penalty for impeding during qualifying.

F1 Starting Grid 2023 Singapore GP

✅ Don't forget to check out our 2023 Singapore F1 Grand Prix preview info.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: