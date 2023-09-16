F1 Starting Grid 2023 Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2023 Singapore GP Race at Marina Bay
16 September 2023 by    2 min read
 1

Event: Singapore Grand Prix
Track: Marina Bay Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 20:00 Local | 14:00 CET | 13:00 UK | 05:00 LA | 21:00 Tokio

On a night where the Marina Bay Street Circuit dazzled with excitement, tension, and unexpected drama, Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari stole the show, securing his 5th F1 pole position and Ferrari's 246th. While it was a moment of celebration for the Prancing Horse with their drivers almost locking out the front row, others faced tribulations under the sparkling lights of Singapore.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll's heart-stopping crash in Q1 brought a momentary hush, with sighs of relief echoing as he emerged unscathed. Red Bull's Max Verstappen faced his own set of challenges, with both he and teammate Sergio Perez facing the unfamiliar prospect of a midfield start tomorrow.

Tight margins dominated the narrative; mere hundredths of a second decided front-row positions, underscoring the razor-thin difference between glory and disappointment. With Red Bull struggling and Ferrari soaring, the backdrop for tomorrow's race is set: a dramatic chase through Singapore's twists and turns awaits.

Verstappen might get a penalty for impeding during qualifying.

F1 Starting Grid 2023 Singapore GP

Pos No Driver Team Lap Time Pole gap
1 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:30,984
2 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:31,056 +0,072s
3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:31,063 +0,079s
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:31,270 +0,286s
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:31,485 +0,501s
6 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:31,575 +0,591s
7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:31,615 +0,631s
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:31,673 +0,689s
9 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas 1:31,808 +0,824s
10 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 1:32,268 +1,284s
11 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:32,173 +1,189s
12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:32,274 +1,290s
13 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:32,310 +1,326s
14 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:33,719 +2,735s
15 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 0:00,000 -
16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:32,809 +1,825s
17 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:32,902 +1,918s
18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:33,252 +2,268s
19 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:33,258 +2,274s
20 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:33,397 +2,413s

✅ Don't forget to check out our 2023 Singapore F1 Grand Prix preview info.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

One F1 fan comment on “F1 Starting Grid 2023 Singapore Grand Prix

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.