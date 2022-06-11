F1 Starting Grid 2022 Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

11 June 2022 by    2 min read
 1

Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix
Track: Baku street circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 13:.00 CET | 12:00 UK | 04:00 LA | 20:00 Tokio

Charles Leclerc wrote history today by being the first ever driver to score pole position for the second time in Azerbaijan. The Ferrari driver will start from P1 on the start grid tomorrow in Baku to try and win the race for the first time in his career.

His 2022 drivers' title rival Max Verstappen will start right behind him on P3, while the other Red Bull driver Sergio Pérez will start next to Leclerc on P2. Carlos Sainz who almost scored his first ever pole position in the other Ferrari starts on P4.

Best of the rest again is George Russell who holds P5 in the Mercedes, just in front of Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri on P6 in front of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton who starts from P7.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Azerbaijan GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:41,359
211Sergio PérezRed Bull1:41,641+0,282s
31Max VerstappenRed Bull1:41,706+0,347s
455Carlos SainzFerrari1:41,814+0,455s
563George RussellMercedes1:42,712+1,353s
610Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:42,845+1,486s
744Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:42,924+1,565s
822Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:43,056+1,697s
95Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:43,091+1,732s
1014Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:43,173+1,814s
114Lando NorrisMcLaren1:43,398+2,039s
123Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:43,574+2,215s
1331Esteban OconAlpine1:43,585+2,226s
1424Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:43,790+2,431s
1577Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:44,444+3,085s
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas1:44,643+3,284s
1723Alexander AlbonWilliams1:44,719+3,360s
186Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:45,367+4,008s
1918Lance StrollAston Martin1:45,371+4,012s
2047Mick SchumacherHaas1:45,775+4,416s

