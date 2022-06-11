Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

Track: Baku street circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 13:.00 CET | 12:00 UK | 04:00 LA | 20:00 Tokio

Charles Leclerc wrote history today by being the first ever driver to score pole position for the second time in Azerbaijan. The Ferrari driver will start from P1 on the start grid tomorrow in Baku to try and win the race for the first time in his career.

His 2022 drivers' title rival Max Verstappen will start right behind him on P3, while the other Red Bull driver Sergio Pérez will start next to Leclerc on P2. Carlos Sainz who almost scored his first ever pole position in the other Ferrari starts on P4.

Best of the rest again is George Russell who holds P5 in the Mercedes, just in front of Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri on P6 in front of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton who starts from P7.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Azerbaijan GP

