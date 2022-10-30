F1 Qualifying Results 2022 Mexico Grand Prix

Event: Mexico Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather: dry 24°C

Tarmac: dry 49°C

Humidity : 36%

Wind : 2.1 m/s E

Pressure: 782 bar

Max Verstappen scored the 19th F1 pole position of his career during the 2022 Mexcican Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Red Bull driver will start from P1 for the first time in Mexico City. It was the 80th pole for Red Bull Racing.

Last year the pole position lap time was a 1:15.875 min driven by Valtteri Bottas with the Mercedes.

Qualifying Times 2022 Mexico GP

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: