F1 Qualifying Results 2022 Mexico Grand Prix
30 October 2022 by    1 min read

Event: Mexico Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather: dry  24°C
Tarmac: dry  49°C
Humidity : 36%
Wind : 2.1 m/s E
Pressure: 782 bar

Max Verstappen scored the 19th F1 pole position of his career during the 2022 Mexcican Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Red Bull driver will start from P1 for the first time in Mexico City. It was the 80th pole for Red Bull Racing. 

Last year the pole position lap time was a 1:15.875 min driven by Valtteri Bottas with the Mercedes.

Qualifying Times 2022 Mexico GP

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
11Max VerstappenRed Bull1:19.2221:18.5661:17.77516
263George RussellMercedes1:19.5831:18.5651:18.07918
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:19.1691:18.5521:18.08419
411Sergio PérezRed Bull1:19.7061:18.6151:18.12818
555Carlos SainzFerrari1:19.5661:18.5601:18.35117
677Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:19.5231:18.7621:18.40118
716Charles LeclercFerrari1:19.5051:19.1091:18.55518
84Lando NorrisMcLaren1:19.8571:19.1191:18.72119
914Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:20.0061:19.2721:18.93915
1031Esteban OconAlpine1:19.9451:19.0811:19.01018
113Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:20.2791:19.32514
1224Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:20.2831:19.47612
1322Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:19.9071:19.58913
1410Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:20.2561:19.67215
1520Kevin MagnussenHaas1:20.2931:19.83317
1647Mick SchumacherHaas1:20.41911
175Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:20.41910
1818Lance StrollAston Martin1:20.52010
1923Alexander AlbonWilliams1:20.85910
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:21.16710

