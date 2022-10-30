F1 Qualifying Results 2022 Mexico Grand Prix
30 October 2022 by Leopold 1 min read
Event: Mexico Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Weather: dry 24°C
Tarmac: dry 49°C
Humidity : 36%
Wind : 2.1 m/s E
Pressure: 782 bar
Max Verstappen scored the 19th F1 pole position of his career during the 2022 Mexcican Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Red Bull driver will start from P1 for the first time in Mexico City. It was the 80th pole for Red Bull Racing.
Last year the pole position lap time was a 1:15.875 min driven by Valtteri Bottas with the Mercedes.
Qualifying Times 2022 Mexico GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:19.222
|1:18.566
|1:17.775
|16
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:19.583
|1:18.565
|1:18.079
|18
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:19.169
|1:18.552
|1:18.084
|19
|4
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:19.706
|1:18.615
|1:18.128
|18
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:19.566
|1:18.560
|1:18.351
|17
|6
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:19.523
|1:18.762
|1:18.401
|18
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:19.505
|1:19.109
|1:18.555
|18
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:19.857
|1:19.119
|1:18.721
|19
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:20.006
|1:19.272
|1:18.939
|15
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:19.945
|1:19.081
|1:19.010
|18
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:20.279
|1:19.325
|14
|12
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:20.283
|1:19.476
|12
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:19.907
|1:19.589
|13
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:20.256
|1:19.672
|15
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:20.293
|1:19.833
|17
|16
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:20.419
|11
|17
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:20.419
|10
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:20.520
|10
|19
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:20.859
|10
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:21.167
|10
