F1 Starting Grid 2022 Mexico Grand Prix
30 October 2022 by    1 min read

Event: Mexico Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 21:00 CET | 20:00 UK | 12:00 LA | 04:00 Tokio

Max Verstappen scored his maiden pole position for the Mexico F1 Grand Prix. He is the 11th different pole sitter of the Mexican GP. It was his 6th pole position of the 2022 F1 season.

Both Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton start from P2 and P3. They both have beaten bofh Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, who will start from P5 and P7 accordingly.

Valtteri Bottas qualified a very strong P6 in the upgraded Alfa Romeo.

Pole position is on the left side of the track in Mexico City.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Mexico GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
11Max VerstappenRed Bull1:17,775
263George RussellMercedes1:18,079+0,304s
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:18,084+0,309s
411Sergio PérezRed Bull1:18,128+0,353s
555Carlos SainzFerrari1:18,351+0,576s
677Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:18,401+0,626s
716Charles LeclercFerrari1:18,555+0,780s
84Lando NorrisMcLaren1:18,721+0,946s
914Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:18,939+1,164s
1031Esteban OconAlpine1:19,010+1,235s
113Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:19,325+1,550s
1224Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:19,476+1,701s
1322Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:19,589+1,814s
1410Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:19,672+1,897s
1547Mick SchumacherHaas1:20,419+2,644s
165Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:20,419+2,644s
1723Alexander AlbonWilliams1:20,859+3,084s
186Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:21,167+3,392s
1920Kevin Magnussen*Haas1:19,833+2,058s
2018Lance Stroll*Aston Martin1:20,520+2,745s

*Note:

  • Lance Stroll, Aston Martin #18 - penalised 3 grid places for causing a collision at the previous round.
  • Kevin Magnussen, Haas #20 - penalised 5 grid places for use of additional power unit elements.

