F1 Starting Grid 2022 Mexico Grand Prix
30 October 2022 by Leopold 1 min read
Event: Mexico Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 21:00 CET | 20:00 UK | 12:00 LA | 04:00 Tokio
Max Verstappen scored his maiden pole position for the Mexico F1 Grand Prix. He is the 11th different pole sitter of the Mexican GP. It was his 6th pole position of the 2022 F1 season.
Both Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton start from P2 and P3. They both have beaten bofh Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, who will start from P5 and P7 accordingly.
Valtteri Bottas qualified a very strong P6 in the upgraded Alfa Romeo.
Pole position is on the left side of the track in Mexico City.
F1 Starting Grid 2022 Mexico GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:17,775
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:18,079
|+0,304s
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:18,084
|+0,309s
|4
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:18,128
|+0,353s
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:18,351
|+0,576s
|6
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:18,401
|+0,626s
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:18,555
|+0,780s
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:18,721
|+0,946s
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:18,939
|+1,164s
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:19,010
|+1,235s
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:19,325
|+1,550s
|12
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:19,476
|+1,701s
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:19,589
|+1,814s
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:19,672
|+1,897s
|15
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:20,419
|+2,644s
|16
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:20,419
|+2,644s
|17
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:20,859
|+3,084s
|18
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:21,167
|+3,392s
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen*
|Haas
|1:19,833
|+2,058s
|20
|18
|Lance Stroll*
|Aston Martin
|1:20,520
|+2,745s
*Note:
- Lance Stroll, Aston Martin #18 - penalised 3 grid places for causing a collision at the previous round.
- Kevin Magnussen, Haas #20 - penalised 5 grid places for use of additional power unit elements.
