F1 Starting Grid 2022 Mexico Grand Prix

Event: Mexico Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Warm-up lap starts at: 14:00 Local | 21:00 CET | 20:00 UK | 12:00 LA | 04:00 Tokio

Max Verstappen scored his maiden pole position for the Mexico F1 Grand Prix. He is the 11th different pole sitter of the Mexican GP. It was his 6th pole position of the 2022 F1 season.

Both Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton start from P2 and P3. They both have beaten bofh Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, who will start from P5 and P7 accordingly.

Valtteri Bottas qualified a very strong P6 in the upgraded Alfa Romeo.

Pole position is on the left side of the track in Mexico City.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Mexico GP

*Note:

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin #18 - penalised 3 grid places for causing a collision at the previous round.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas #20 - penalised 5 grid places for use of additional power unit elements.

