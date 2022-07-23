F1 Qualifying Results 2022 French Grand Prix & Pole Position

Event: French F1 Grand Prix

Track: Paul Ricard Circuit

Weather: dry 30.6-29.9°C

Tarmac: dry 56.0-53.5°C

Humidity : 47.7%

Wind : 1.6 m/s SW

Pressure: 967.9 bar

Charles Leclerc scored his 16th F1 pole position of his career, during the 2022 French Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Ferrari driver will start from P1 for the first time on Paul Ricard. It was the 238th pole for Scuderia Ferrari.

Q1 Session

The first qualifying session that takes 18 minutes and eliminates the slowest 5 cars. The first lap time was set by Lance Stroll in the Aston Martin. The Canadian driver clocked a 1:33.844 min.

In the onboard of Max Verstappen you could see that the Red Bull driver had an amazing top speed of 340 km/h. Haas driver Kevin Magnussen did not got out the pits, probably because he will start from P20 anyway, due to the grid penalties he has received for using more power unit elements then allowed already this season.

After all drivers had put a lap time on the leaderboard, the driver on top was Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. The Monaguasque driver had set a lap time of 1:31.727 min. Verstappen was second on +0.164s. On P3 was Carlso Sainz on +0.570s. Pérez was 4th, Norris 5th, Alonso sixth, Bottas 7th, Hamilton 8th, Russell 9th and Ocon 10th.

With five minutes to go the drivers in the elimination zone where, Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo #24), Mick Schumacher (Haas #47, Nicholas Latifi (Williams #18, Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin #5) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas #20).

Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Schumacher had their last lap time deleted by race control for exceeding track limits. Schumacher's deleted lap time would have got him in Q2 as it was the 10th fastest lap time. In the end Magnussen did come out the pits to do a lap. He and Vettel were quick enough to make it into Q2. Magnussen only drove one clock lap time and put the Haas on P6. They both pushed out Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri #10) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin #18).

Q2 Session

After all drivers had set their first lap times, it now was Carlos Sainz who was fastest with his brand new power unit. The Spanish driver had clocked a 1:31.081 min. Sainz was 0.9s faster than Verstappen on P2.

With 5 minutes to go the drive who had to improve to make it into Q3 were: Vettel, George Russell (Mercedes #63, Esteban Ocon (Alpine #31), Alex Albon (Williams #23) and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri #22).

Russell and Tsunoda improved enough to make it into Q3. The both pushed out Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren #4) and Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo #77). Ricciardo only came 0.086s short.

Q3 Session

The final 12 minutes of qualifying for tomorrow's French F1 Grand Prix. After the first run the man on pole position was Charles Leclerc (Ferrari #16). He was only 0.008s in front on his 2022 F1 drivers' title rival Max Verstappen. Pérez was 3rd on 0.431s.

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari #55) also has several grid penalties and also has to start form the back of the grid. The Ferrari driver gave his teammate Leclerc a great tow on the mistral straight, which gave him provisional pole.

In the second and last run Leclerc and Verstappen improved their lap time. Leclerc again got a slipstream from Sainz and now went even 0.3 sec. quicker than his first run.

The pole time of last year's French GP was a 1:31.001 min driven by Lewis Hamilton for the Mercedes team back in 2019.

Qualifying Times 2022 French GP

✅ Don't forget to check out our 2022 French F1 Grand Prix preview info.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: