Third Free Practice Results 2022 French F1 GP

Third Free Practice Results 2022 French F1 GP
23 July 2022 by    3 min read

Event: French F1 Grand Prix
Track: Paul Ricard Circuit

Third Free Practice Results 2022 French F1 GP

Carlos Sainz driving the F1-75 during practice for the 2022 French F1 Grand Prix

Weather: dry  29.0-29.7°C
Tarmac: dry  50.2-54.6°C
Humidity : 61%
Wind : 2.0 m/s SE
Pressure: 968.5 bar

After 20 minutes Ferrari and Red Bull were running a different program as both Red Bulls were driving on the medium tyres while the Ferrari team was running on the soft and hard tyres. At this moment Max Verstappen had clocked the fastest lap time up till now with a 1:32.808 min. The Red Bull driver was +0.409s quicker on the mediums than Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was on soft tyres.

Both Ferraris driver had some trouble to keep the F1-75 on the tarmac and ran wide a couple of time. Charles Leclerc even spun the Ferrari on at the beginning of his long run on a set of hard tyres.

Halfway the session the top 10 order according their fastest lap time was: 1. Verstappen (1:32.808 min | M), 2. Sainz (+0.409s | S), 3. Pérez (+0.497s | M), 4. Gasly (1.061s | S), 5. Bottas (+1.191s | S), 6. Alonso (+1.205s | M), 7. Magnussen (+1.223s | S), 8. Norris (+1.318s | S), 9. Hamilton (+1.391s | S) and 10. Zhou (+1.412s | S). Until then not  driver had done their qualifying simulation on a set of soft compound tyres.

With 10 minutes to go Verstappen and Pérez had setup the cars for their qualifying runs and got out on a set of soft tyres for the first time. Sainz had just improved his time to 1:32.626 and was quickest now.

Verstappen's first outing on the softs was right away 0.354s faster than Sainz's lap time. The Dutchman the Paul Ricard track in 1:32.272 min. Which is was the fastest lap of the weekend so far and 0.5s faster than the lap record that has been driven in 2019. Pérez could not match the lap time of his teammate and was over one second slower on P5.

Lewis Hamilton also improved his lap time to end up on P4 with the Mercedes W13 which again had a couple of updates this weekend to try and close the gap to Red Bull and Ferrari.

1:31.300 min was the fastest lap time of last year's FP3 in France. This lap time was clocked by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull.

FP3 Times Table 2022 French GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
11Max VerstappenRed Bull1:32,27223S
255Carlos SainzFerrari1:32,626+0,354s14S
316Charles LeclercFerrari1:32,909+0,637s20S
444Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:33,255+0,983s22S
511Sergio PérezRed Bull1:33,293+1,021s25S
663George RussellMercedes1:33,376+1,104s18S
714Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:33,505+1,233s18S
823Alexander AlbonWilliams1:33,558+1,286s19S
94Lando NorrisMcLaren1:33,669+1,397s16S
1022Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:33,751+1,479s19S
113Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:33,788+1,516s17S
126Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:33,894+1,622s16S
1310Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:33,869+1,597s18S
1477Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:33,872+1,600s20S
1524Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:33,911+1,639s19S
1620Kevin MagnussenHaas1:34,031+1,759s23S
1731Esteban OconAlpine1:34,122+1,850s18S
1818Lance StrollAston Martin1:34,177+1,905s20S
1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:34,222+1,950s12S
205Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:34,536+2,264s11M

✅ Don't forget to check out our 2022 French F1 Grand Prix preview info.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.