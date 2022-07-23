Event: French F1 Grand Prix

Track: Paul Ricard Circuit

Weather: dry 29.0-29.7°C

Tarmac: dry 50.2-54.6°C

Humidity : 61%

Wind : 2.0 m/s SE

Pressure: 968.5 bar

After 20 minutes Ferrari and Red Bull were running a different program as both Red Bulls were driving on the medium tyres while the Ferrari team was running on the soft and hard tyres. At this moment Max Verstappen had clocked the fastest lap time up till now with a 1:32.808 min. The Red Bull driver was +0.409s quicker on the mediums than Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was on soft tyres.

Both Ferraris driver had some trouble to keep the F1-75 on the tarmac and ran wide a couple of time. Charles Leclerc even spun the Ferrari on at the beginning of his long run on a set of hard tyres.

Halfway the session the top 10 order according their fastest lap time was: 1. Verstappen (1:32.808 min | M), 2. Sainz (+0.409s | S), 3. Pérez (+0.497s | M), 4. Gasly (1.061s | S), 5. Bottas (+1.191s | S), 6. Alonso (+1.205s | M), 7. Magnussen (+1.223s | S), 8. Norris (+1.318s | S), 9. Hamilton (+1.391s | S) and 10. Zhou (+1.412s | S). Until then not driver had done their qualifying simulation on a set of soft compound tyres.

With 10 minutes to go Verstappen and Pérez had setup the cars for their qualifying runs and got out on a set of soft tyres for the first time. Sainz had just improved his time to 1:32.626 and was quickest now.

Verstappen's first outing on the softs was right away 0.354s faster than Sainz's lap time. The Dutchman the Paul Ricard track in 1:32.272 min. Which is was the fastest lap of the weekend so far and 0.5s faster than the lap record that has been driven in 2019. Pérez could not match the lap time of his teammate and was over one second slower on P5.

Lewis Hamilton also improved his lap time to end up on P4 with the Mercedes W13 which again had a couple of updates this weekend to try and close the gap to Red Bull and Ferrari.

1:31.300 min was the fastest lap time of last year's FP3 in France. This lap time was clocked by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull.

FP3 Times Table 2022 French GP

