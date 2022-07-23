F1 Starting Grid 2022 French Grand Prix Race at Paul Ricard

Event: French F1 Grand Prix

Track: Paul Ricard Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will start from pole position at the 2022 French Formula 1 Grand Prix tomorrow. It's the first time in his F1 career that Leclerc will scored pole in France. With the help of his teammate Carlos Sainz, he managed to do it with quite a big margin of 0.3 sec. Along side him on the front row will start his F1 drivers' title rival Max Verstappen who drives for Red Bull Racing. Verstappen now leads the championship with 208 points and is 38 points in front of Leclerc.

To come closer to Verstappen, Leclerc needs to win this race. Whether or not he will is yet to be seen. The Red Bulls were very quick in final practice today and might be much faster than the Ferrari drivers. Leclerc also has to fight on his own, because his teammate Carlos Sainz has to start from the back, due to grid penalties for using more than the allowed amount of power unit elements already.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 French GP

