F1 Starting Grid 2022 French Grand Prix Race at Paul Ricard
23 July 2022 by    2 min read
Event: French F1 Grand Prix
Track: Paul Ricard Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will start from pole position at the 2022 French Formula 1 Grand Prix tomorrow. It's the first time in his F1 career that Leclerc will scored pole in France. With the help of his teammate Carlos Sainz, he managed to do it with quite a big margin of 0.3 sec. Along side him on the front row will start his F1 drivers' title rival Max Verstappen who drives for Red Bull Racing. Verstappen now leads the championship with 208 points and is 38 points in front of Leclerc.

To come closer to Verstappen, Leclerc needs to win this race. Whether or not he will is yet to be seen. The Red Bulls were very quick in final practice today and might be much faster than the Ferrari drivers. Leclerc also has to fight on his own, because his teammate Carlos Sainz has to start from the back, due to grid penalties for using more than the allowed amount of power unit elements already.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 French GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:30,872
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:31,176+0,304s
311Sergio PérezRed Bull1:31,335+0,463s
444Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:31,765+0,893s
54Lando NorrisMcLaren1:32,032+1,160s
663George RussellMercedes1:32,131+1,259s
714Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:32,552+1,680s
822Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:32,780+1,908s
93Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:32,922+2,050s
1031Esteban OconAlpine1:33,048+2,176s
1177Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:33,052+2,180s
125Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:33,276+2,404s
1323Alexander AlbonWilliams1:33,307+2,435s
1410Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:33,439+2,567s
1518Lance StrollAston Martin1:33,439+2,567s
1624Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:33,674+2,802s
1747Mick SchumacherHaas1:33,701+2,829s
186Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:33,794+2,922s
1955Carlos SainzFerrarino time-
2020Kevin MagnussenHaasno time-

One F1 fan comment on “F1 Starting Grid 2022 French Grand Prix

  1. Jere Jyrälä

    Sainz's climb towards the front will be interesting, as will the championship contender battle with Perez in the mix, giving RBR some variation for their strategic options.

