F1 Qualifying Results 2022 Dutch GP & Pole Position

Event: Dutch Grand Prix

Track: Zandvoort circuit

Weather: dry 27°C

Tarmac: dry 39°C

Humidity : 31%

Wind : 2.0 km/h N

Pressure: 1010 bar

Max Verstappen scored the 17th F1 pole position of his career during the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Red Bull driver will start from P1 for the second time on Zandvoort. It was the 78th pole for Red Bull Racing.

Q1 Session report

I took almost 10 minutes before all drivers had had put a lap time on the board. Max Verstappen was again quickest after his first clocked lap time and set the target to 1:11.317. First it were the both Ferraris who tried to beat Verstappen's time, but they couldn't even get closer than 0.5 sec, with Sainz in front of Leclerc. Both Mercedes drivers did better on their first run and got 0.2 sec. behind Verstappen.

With five minutes to go the driver who had to improve to make it to Q2 were: Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Alex Albon (Williams), Mick Schumacher (Haas) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

Because of the track evolution the Zandvoort track got quicker by the second. In the end the complete top 15 was between 0.5 sec! Only Albon improved enough to make it into Q2. The Williams driver pushed out Valtteri Bottas with the Alfa Romeo. In dying moment of the session Vettel was on a great lap. He clocked the fastest first sector time but made an error in the final corner and spun off into the gravel.

Q2 Session report

The second part got delayed because a fake F1 fan had thrown a orange flare on the track. There were also some pigeons at Scheivlak corner.

Verstappen again was flying and set the P1 target to 1:10.927. He was the first driver to enter the 1:10's this weekend. After all drivers had clocked a lap time the top 5 order was: 1. Verstappen, 2. Hamilton (+0.148s), 3. Pérez (+0.387s), 4. Stroll (+0.489s). 5. Russell (+0.491s), 6. Norris (+0.568s), 7. Sainz (0.664s), 8. Alonso (0.686s), 9 Leclerc (0.800s), 10. Albon (+0.875s).

The drivers in the elimination zone were: Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Schumacher. In the end Tsunoda and Schumacher made it into Q3 and push out Alpine driver Fernando Alonso and Albon. Now it was the top 10 that was between 0.5 sec. time difference.

Q3 Session report

The twelve minute battle for pole was kicked of by both Red Bulls again. Local hero Verstappen led the way in front of his teammate Pérez. Verstappen made some errors, but set the pole time to 1:10.515 min. Leclerc was able to go faster and put beat Verstappen's time by 0.059s. Hamilton was 3rd on +0.133s and Sainz 4th on 0.232s. Pérez was 5th on +0.562s. Russell was 6th, Norris 7th, Tsunoda 8th and Schumacher 9th. Lance Stroll's Aston Martin had a technical problem and did get clock a lap time.

In the final run Leclerc, Verstappen and Sainz, Pérez, Russell and Hamilton improved. Because Leclerc was first to finish and beat Verstappen's lap time, but Verstappen even improved more to take back the pole position. Leclerc moved up to P3. Pérez was also on a good lap and could have get very close to the pole time if he had not spun off in the last corner. Russell and Hamilton had to abort their lap and could not get higher up.

Last years pole position time was a 1:08.885 min, driven by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB16B.

Qualifying Times 2022 Dutch GP

