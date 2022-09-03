F1 Starting Grid 2022 Belgian GP Race at Zandvoort

Event: Dutch Grand Prix

Track: Zandvoort circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Ferrari almost was able to ruin the Dutch party at Zandvoort today. Charles Leclerc only came 0.021 sec.short to push local Dutch hero Max Verstappen back to P2 on the start grid for tomorrow's 2022 Dutch F1 Grand Prix. Today's qualifying session was a very tight session. In Q1 the top 15 was only 0.5 sec. apart.

Red Bull and Ferrari look to be also very close for tomorrow's Dutch F1 Grand Prix. The Ferraris always have a very good getaway. The run the first corner called Tarzan isn't very far. Who will come out as first will be very interesting to watch.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Dutch GP

