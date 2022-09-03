F1 Starting Grid 2022 Belgian GP Race at Zandvoort

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Dutch Grand Prix

3 September 2022 by    2 min read

Event: Dutch Grand Prix
Track: Zandvoort circuit

Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the 2022 Dutch F1 Grand Prix (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Ferrari almost was able to ruin the Dutch party at Zandvoort today. Charles Leclerc only came 0.021 sec.short to push local Dutch hero Max Verstappen back to P2 on the start grid for tomorrow's 2022 Dutch F1 Grand Prix. Today's qualifying session was a very tight session. In Q1 the top 15 was only 0.5 sec. apart.

Red Bull and Ferrari look to be also very close for tomorrow's Dutch F1 Grand Prix. The Ferraris always have a very good getaway. The run the first corner called Tarzan isn't very far. Who will come out as first will be very interesting to watch.

F1 Starting Grid 2022 Dutch GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
11Max VerstappenRed Bull1:10,342
216Charles LeclercFerrari1:10,363+0,021s
355Carlos SainzFerrari1:10,434+0,092s
444Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:10,648+0,306s
511Sergio PérezRed Bull1:11,077+0,735s
663George RussellMercedes1:11,147+0,805s
74Lando NorrisMcLaren1:11,174+0,832s
847Mick SchumacherHaas1:11,442+1,100s
922Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:12,556+2,214s
1018Lance StrollAston Martinno time-
1110Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:11,512+1,170s
1231Esteban OconAlpine1:11,605+1,263s
1314Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:11,613+1,271s
1424Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:11,704+1,362s
1523Alexander AlbonWilliams1:11,802+1,460s
1677Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:11,961+1,619s
173Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:12,081+1,739s
1820Kevin MagnussenHaas1:12,319+1,977s
195Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:12,391+2,049s
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:13,353+3,011s

