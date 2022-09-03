Event: Dutch Grand Prix

Track: Zandvoort circuit

Weather: dry 23°C

Tarmac: dry 30°C

Humidity : 39%

Wind : 1.0 km/h SE

Pressure: 1011 bar

The third and final practice for the 2022 Dutch F1 GP started off very slow. After ten minutes only Sergio Pérez had clocked a lap time with a 1:13.603 on a set of soft compound tyres in the Red Bull RB18. His teammate Max Verstappen also came out later on a new set of softs and was 1.2 sec. faster right away and put himself on P1 with a 1:12.309 min.

Halfway the session Verstappen was still over 0.5 sec. quicker than the competition and had set the fastest lap to 1:12.196 min now. The top 10 order was 1. Verstappen, 2. Leclerc (+0.524s), 3. Hamilton (+0627s), 4. Sainz (+0.721s), 5. Russell (+0.721s), 6. Stroll (+0795s), 7. Schumacher (+1.057s), 8. Vettel (+1.259s) 9. Pérez (+1.307s) and 10. Magnussen (+1.384s). All drivers used the soft tyres.

Verstappen wasn't fastest on all three sectors. He was on the first two, but Williams driver Alex Albon had set the quickest third sector time.

With 20 minutes to go Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz helped by the track evolution to beat Verstappen's lap time and was the first driver who got below 1:12 and set it to 1:11.971 min. A few minutes later Leclerc did the same and improved the quickest lap time to 1:11.632 min.

Leclerc still was on top with five minutes to go. Verstappen was trying to go faster, but had a moment of oversteer in turn 3 and got to P3. The home driver was 0.161s behind Leclerc. Russell was now second on +0.066s in the Mercedes.

The quickest lap time of last year's FP3 was a 1:09.623 min, set by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull RB16B.

FP3 Times Table 2022 Dutch GP

