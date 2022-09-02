Event: Dutch Grand Prix

Track: Zandvoort circuit

Weather: dry 26°C

Tarmac: dry 37°C

Humidity : 29%

Wind : 2.0 km/h NW

Pressure: 1012 bar

The second practice for Sunday's 2022 Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix started 15 minutes later than planned.

Max Verstappen's Red Bull RB18 was just fixed, after the gearbox failed in the earlier practice session today.

Almost all drivers started with a long run on medium compound tyres, except Verstappen and Williams driver Alex Albon. Fernando Alonso also run a different program in the Alpine A522 and started the session on the hard tyres.

After ten minutes Verstappen topped the timesheet with a 1:13.465 min on the softs. A few minutes later Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz went faster and set the fastest lap time to 1:13.412 min.

20 minutes into the session Sainz had gone into the pits to pick up a new set of softs and put in a quali lap to go 1 second quicker than he did on the mediums and set it to 1:12.349 min.

Twelve minutes before the end AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda got beached in the gravel at turn 10 and caused a red flag. All cars had to return to the pits and wait until the AT03 was recovered. At that moment Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had set the quickest lap with on a 1:12.345 min with medium compound tyres.

With 4.5 min to go the FP2 session was restarted and all drivers went out to drive the last few laps in their car and finish off the second practice session with the now traditional practice start.

The quickest lap time of last year's FP2 was a 1:10,902 min, set by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari SF21.

FP2 Times Table 2022 Dutch GP

Note: A data problem caused we were not able to publish the used tyre compounds

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: