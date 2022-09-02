Second Free Practice Results 2022 Dutch F1 Grand Prix

Second Free Practice Results 2022 Dutch F1 Grand Prix
2 September 2022 by    2 min read

Event: Dutch Grand Prix
Track: Zandvoort circuit

Second Free Practice Results 2022 Dutch F1 Grand Prix

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 during the 2022 Dutch GP at Circuit Zandvoort (Photo by Alastair Staley / LAT Images)

Weather: dry  26°C
Tarmac: dry  37°C
Humidity : 29%
Wind : 2.0 km/h NW
Pressure: 1012 bar

The second practice for Sunday's 2022 Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix started 15 minutes later than planned.

Max Verstappen's Red Bull RB18 was just fixed, after the gearbox failed in the earlier practice session today.

Almost all drivers started with a long run on medium compound tyres, except Verstappen and Williams driver Alex Albon. Fernando Alonso also run a different program in the Alpine A522 and started the session on the hard tyres.

After ten minutes Verstappen topped the timesheet with a 1:13.465 min on the softs. A few minutes later Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz went faster and set the fastest lap time to 1:13.412 min.

20 minutes into the session Sainz had gone into the pits to pick up a new set of softs and put in a quali lap to go 1 second quicker than he did on the mediums and set it to 1:12.349 min.

Twelve minutes before the end AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda got beached in the gravel at turn 10 and caused a red flag. All cars had to return to the pits and wait until the AT03 was recovered. At that moment Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had set the quickest lap with on a 1:12.345 min with medium compound tyres.

With 4.5 min to go the FP2 session was restarted and all drivers went out to drive the last few laps in their car and finish off the second practice session with the now traditional practice start.

The quickest lap time of last year's FP2 was a 1:10,902 min, set by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari SF21.

FP2 Times Table 2022 Dutch GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLaps
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:12,34527
255Carlos SainzFerrari1:12,349+0,004s30
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:12,417+0,072s21
44Lando NorrisMcLaren1:12,448+0,103s24
563George RussellMercedes1:12,655+0,310s27
618Lance StrollAston Martin1:12,746+0,401s28
714Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:12,848+0,503s25
81Max VerstappenRed Bull1:13,042+0,697s22
931Esteban OconAlpine1:13,305+0,960s27
103Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:13,362+1,017s10
1122Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:13,419+1,074s19
1211Sergio PérezRed Bull1:13,493+1,148s23
1347Mick SchumacherHaas1:13,604+1,259s27
145Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:13,611+1,266s27
1524Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:13,624+1,279s25
1610Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:13,666+1,321s16
1723Alexander AlbonWilliams1:13,837+1,492s26
1877Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:14,167+1,822s27
1920Kevin MagnussenHaas1:14,282+1,937s25
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:14,797+2,452s24

Note: A data problem caused we were not able to publish the used tyre compounds

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.