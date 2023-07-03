Event: Austrian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Red Bull Ring

Weather: dry 20°C

Tarmac: dry 31°C

Humidity : 36%

Wind : 1 km/h N

Pressure: 939 mbar

Max Verstappen won his 7th F1 race of the season and his 42nd GP win at the 2022 Austrian F1 Grand Prix today. He started from pole and won on the Red Bull Ring for the 5th time. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 101st F1 race win.

Classification 2023 Austrian GP

Car 21 - 5 second time penalty - Forcing another driver off the track

Cars 2, 20, 31 (x2), 21 & 22 - 5 second time penalties - Track limits

Cars 22, 55, 44, 10, 23, 31 (x2) & 21 - 10 second time penalties - Track limits

Fastest lap : 1:07.012 min Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB19 on lap 71

