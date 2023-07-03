2023 Austrian F1 Grand Prix Race Report & Results
Event: Austrian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Red Bull Ring
Weather: dry 20°C
Tarmac: dry 31°C
Humidity : 36%
Wind : 1 km/h N
Pressure: 939 mbar
Max Verstappen won his 7th F1 race of the season and his 42nd GP win at the 2022 Austrian F1 Grand Prix today. He started from pole and won on the Red Bull Ring for the 5th time. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 101st F1 race win.
Classification 2023 Austrian GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|01:25:33.607
|71
|1
|34
|2
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|71
|2
|18
|3
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|71
|15
|22
|4
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0 laps
|71
|4
|10
|5
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|71
|7
|12
|6
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0 laps
|71
|3
|16
|7
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|71
|11
|7
|8
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|71
|5
|4
|9
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0 laps
|71
|6
|7
|10
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|71
|9
|1
|11
|23
| Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0 laps
|71
|10
|0
|12
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|+1 lap
|70
|17
|0
|13
|2
| Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+1 lap
|70
|18
|0
|14
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+1 lap
|70
|12
|2
|15
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+1 lap
|70
|14
|0
|16
|81
| Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1 lap
|70
|13
|0
|17
|21
| Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|70
|20
|0
|18
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1 lap
|70
|19
|0
|19
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|70
|16
|0
|DNF
|27
| Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|Power Unit
|12
|8
|3
Car 21 - 5 second time penalty - Forcing another driver off the track
Cars 2, 20, 31 (x2), 21 & 22 - 5 second time penalties - Track limits
Cars 22, 55, 44, 10, 23, 31 (x2) & 21 - 10 second time penalties - Track limits
Fastest lap : 1:07.012 min Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB19 on lap 71
A master class by a real champion fastest all weekend max-imum points and not a wheel over the line while the rest whine and complain Max just gets on with it The king no penalties, his whiney team mate x 2, Roll on Silverstone, yes he'll slip up this year but not before he's destroyed the field. Lewis this is Your Dad, just drive and stop bleating about others, ooops 5sec+5sec lolololol it doesn't get much better.
I'm with you Shropp, Max appears to adhere to the track.