2023 Austrian F1 Grand Prix Race Report & Results

3 July 2023 by    1 min read
 2

Event: Austrian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Red Bull Ring

The start of the 2023 F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring

Weather: dry  20°C
Tarmac: dry  31°C
Humidity : 36%
Wind : 1 km/h N
Pressure: 939 mbar

Max Verstappen won his 7th F1 race of the season and his 42nd GP win at the 2022 Austrian F1 Grand Prix today. He started from pole and won on the Red Bull Ring for the 5th time. The Red Bull Racing team scored their 101st F1 race win.

Classification 2023 Austrian GP

P No Driver Team Time Laps Grid Pts
1 1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
 Austria Red Bull 01:25:33.607 71
 1
 34
2 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
 Italy Ferrari +0 laps 71
 2
 18
3 11 Mexico Sergio Pérez
 Austria Red Bull +0 laps 71
 15
 22
4 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
 United Kingdom McLaren +0 laps 71
 4
 10
5 14 Spain Fernando Alonso
 United Kingdom Aston Martin +0 laps 71
 7
 12
6 55 Spain Carlos Sainz
 Italy Ferrari +0 laps 71
 3
 16
7 63 United Kingdom George Russell
 Germany Mercedes +0 laps 71
 11
 7
8 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
 Germany Mercedes +0 laps 71
 5
 4
9 18 Canada Lance Stroll
 United Kingdom Aston Martin +0 laps 71
 6
 7
10 10 France Pierre Gasly
 France Alpine +0 laps 71
 9
 1
11 23 Thailand Alex Albon
 United Kingdom Williams +0 laps 71
 10
 0
12 24 China Zhou Guanyu
 Switzerland Alfa Romeo +1 lap 70
 17
 0
13 2 United States Logan Sargeant
 United Kingdom Williams +1 lap 70
 18
 0
14 31 France Esteban Ocon
 France Alpine +1 lap 70
 12
 2
15 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
 Switzerland Alfa Romeo +1 lap 70
 14
 0
16 81 Australia Oscar Piastri
 United Kingdom McLaren +1 lap 70
 13
 0
17 21 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
 Italy AlphaTauri +1 lap 70
 20
 0
18 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
 United States Haas +1 lap 70
 19
 0
19 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
 Italy AlphaTauri +1 lap 70
 16
 0
DNF 27 Germany Nico Hülkenberg
 United States Haas Power Unit 12
 8
 3

Car 21 - 5 second time penalty - Forcing another driver off the track
Cars 2, 20, 31 (x2), 21 & 22 - 5 second time penalties - Track limits
Cars 22, 55, 44, 10, 23, 31 (x2) & 21 - 10 second time penalties - Track limits

Fastest lap : 1:07.012 min Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB19 on lap 71

2023 Austrian F1 GP Results
FP1 2023 Austrian F1 GP
Quali 2023 Austrian F1 GP
Shootout 2023 Austrian F1 GP
Sprint 2023 Austrian F1 GP
Start 2023 Austrian F1 GP

    A master class by a real champion fastest all weekend max-imum points and not a wheel over the line while the rest whine and complain Max just gets on with it The king no penalties, his whiney team mate x 2, Roll on Silverstone, yes he'll slip up this year but not before he's destroyed the field. Lewis this is Your Dad, just drive and stop bleating about others, ooops 5sec+5sec lolololol it doesn't get much better.

