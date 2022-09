Third Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Italian F1 GP (FP3)

Event: Italian Grand Prix

Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: dry 26.7°C

Tarmac: dry 41.6°C

Humidity : 39%

Wind : 1.0 km/h ZW

Pressure: 992 bar

Last year there was no FP3, because of the sprint race format.

FP3 Times Table 2022 Italian GP

