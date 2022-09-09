Second Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Italian F1 GP (FP2)

Event: Italian Grand Prix

Track: Monza Circuit

Weather: dry 28°C

Tarmac: dry 38°C

Humidity : 41%

Wind : 2.0 km/h S

Pressure: 989 bar

The second practice for the 2022 Italian Formula 1 Grand Prix was driven under a clear blue sky and quite warm weather circumstances.

Two minutes before halfway this FP2, the Ferrari power unit in the back of Mick Schumacher's Haas VF-22, decided to stop working. Schumacher was asked to stop the car by his team before turn 6 which caused a red flag. All cars returned to the pits to wait until the broken down Haas was recovered.

The top 10 order at that moment was: 1. Max Verstappen (1:21.807 min | S), 2. Charles Leclerc (+0.500s | M), 3. Lando Norris (+0.531s | S), 4. Carlos Sainz (+0.676s | M), 5. Lewis Hamilton (+0.696s | S), 6. Fernando Alonso (+.0.945s | S), 7. Alex Albon (+1.028s | S), 8. Sergio Pérez (+1.059 | M), 9. Daniel Ricciardo (+1.104s | S) and 10. Guanyu Zhou (+1.131s | S).

With 25:30 minutes to go the track was clear again and Mercedes driver George Russell was first to go out again.

Max Verstappen who now was second fastest showed the Red Bull RB18 clearly has the highest top speed and now drove 342 km/h on the main straight. Carlos Sainz went 0.143s quicker than Verstappen and set the quickest lap time to 1:21.664 min on a set of soft compound tyres.

All drivers did their long runs in the final part of this second practice at Monza and the quickest lap time did not got improved.

The quickest lap time of last year's FP2 was a 1:23.246 min, set by Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes W12 on a set of soft compound tyres.

FP2 Times Table 2022 Italian GP

