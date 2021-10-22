Event: USA F1 Grand Prix

Track: Circuit of the Americas

Weather: dry 29.3°C

Tarmac: dry 38.3°C

Humidity:50.7%

Wind: 0.3 m/s SW

Pressure: 997.5 bar

After 10 minutes Valtteri Bottas was on top of the time sheet with a 1:35.764 min. At that point Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen where on P 3 and P4. Hamilton was pushing Verstappen on a cool down lap to pass the Dutchman.

At that moment Sergio Perez was fastest with a 1:35.716 on medium tyres. he top drivers all where using medium tyres at this moment, being 0.257s slower. Lewis Hamilton was 0.364s behind Perez and Bottas was 0.414s after Perez.

With 15 minutes to go Perez was still the fastest driver

Half way the session Sergio Perez was quickest in the Red Bull with a 1:34.946. Lando Norris was second in the McLaren and Hamilton was 3rd in the Merces on 0.364.s.

Verstappen was driving around on P8 n 0.878s behind his teammate Perez. Alonso lost control at the end of the session and just hit the wall with the back of the rear wing, but was able to go on.

Last year Max Verstappen was quickest in FP2 The Red Bull driver then clocked a 1:28.330 min.

FP2 Times Table 2021 USA GP

