Second Free Practice Results 2021 USA F1 GP

22 October 2021

Event: USA F1 Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas

Sergio Perez driving the (11) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202110221149 // Usage for editorial use only //

Weather: dry 29.3°C
Tarmac: dry 38.3°C
Humidity:50.7%
Wind: 0.3 m/s SW
Pressure: 997.5 bar

After 10 minutes Valtteri Bottas was on top of the time sheet with a 1:35.764 min. At that point Lewis Hamilton and  Max Verstappen where on P 3 and P4. Hamilton was pushing Verstappen on a cool down lap to pass the Dutchman.

At that moment Sergio Perez was fastest with a 1:35.716 on medium tyres. he top  drivers all where using medium tyres at this moment, being 0.257s slower. Lewis Hamilton was 0.364s behind Perez and Bottas was 0.414s after Perez.

With 15 minutes to go Perez was still the fastest driver

Half way the session Sergio Perez was quickest in the Red Bull with a 1:34.946. Lando Norris was second in the McLaren and Hamilton was 3rd in the Merces on 0.364.s.

Verstappen was driving around on P8 n 0.878s behind his teammate Perez. Alonso lost control at the end of the session and just hit the wall with the back of the rear wing, but was able to go on.

Last year Max Verstappen was quickest in FP2 The Red Bull driver then clocked a 1:28.330 min.

FP2 Times Table 2021 USA GP

PNoDriverTeamLap TimeP1  GapLapsTyres
111Sergio PérezRed Bull1:34,94624S (C4)
24Lando NorrisMcLaren1:35,2030,25720S (C4)
344Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:35,3100,36422S (C4)
477Valtteri BottasMercedes1:35,3600,41424S (C4)
53Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:35,4570,51121S (C4)
618Lance StrollAston Martin1:35,5610,61525S (C4)
716Charles LeclercFerrari1:35,5720,62623S (C4)
833Max VerstappenRed Bull1:35,8240,87823M (C3)
955Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:35,9190,97324S (C4)
1099Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:36,1381,19226S (C4)
1131Esteban OconAlpine1:36,1581,21223S (C4)
1210Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:36,2421,29625S (C4)
1314Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:36,3761,43018S (C4)
147Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:36,5581,61225S (C4)
155Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:36,7181,77230M (C3)
1622Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:36,9832,03724S (C4)
1747Mick SchumacherHaas1:37,0412,09524S (C4)
186Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:37,2542,30826S (C4)
1963George RussellWilliams1:37,4902,54421S (C4)
209Nikita MazepinHaas1:38,0263,08023S (C4)

