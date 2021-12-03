Second Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Saudi Arabain F1 GP (FP2)

Event: Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix

Track: Jeddah Street Circuit

Weather: dry 28.4°C

Tarmac: dry 30.6°C

Humidity: 62.6%

Wind: 0.5 m/s SE

Pressure: 1014.2 bar

Just like FP1, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was the first driver who entered the brand new Jeddah Street track to start his second practice for the Saudi Arabain Formula One Grand Prix. This time the track was beautifully lighted up by hundreds of floodlights because the sun had set now.

After 10 minutes Red Bull driver Max Verstappen topped the timesheet again with a 1:30.104 min. Second was Leclerc on +0.076s and third was Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton on +0.111s. Alpine driver Esteban Ocon was 4th on +0.116s. Two minutes later Verstappen already improved to 1:29.706 min on medium tyres. After him both Mercedes drivers went faster also on medium tyres with Lewis Hamilton on P1 with a 1:29.018 and Valtteri Bottas behind him on +0.061s.

Half way the session the order was still the same with AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda on P4 and Lelcerc fifth.

With 15 minutes to go AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly moved up to P3 on the hard tyre with a 1:29.099 min and even had recorded a faster lap time than Verstappen. Fernando Alonso was behind Verstappen in the Alpine on +0.423 behind Hamilton on P1. Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez was still on P9 at this moment.

Four and a half minutes before the end of the session the session got red flagged as Leclerc crashed his Ferrari at turn 23. The completely right side of his car got wrecked. Lelcerc himself was alright and stepped out the car on his own. The session did not get restarted.

FP2 Times Table 2021 Saudi Arabian GP

