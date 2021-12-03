Second Free Practice Results 2021 Saudi Arabian F1 GP

Second Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Saudi Arabain F1 GP (FP2)
3 December 2021 by    2 min read

Event: Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix
Track: Jeddah Street Circuit

Max Verstappen driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Weather: dry 28.4°C
Tarmac: dry 30.6°C
Humidity: 62.6%
Wind: 0.5 m/s SE
Pressure: 1014.2 bar

Just like FP1, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was the first driver who entered the brand new Jeddah Street track to start his second practice for the Saudi Arabain Formula One Grand Prix. This time the track was beautifully lighted up by hundreds of floodlights because the sun had set now.

After 10 minutes Red Bull driver Max Verstappen topped the timesheet again with a 1:30.104 min. Second was Leclerc on +0.076s and third was Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton on +0.111s. Alpine driver Esteban Ocon was 4th on +0.116s. Two minutes later Verstappen already improved to 1:29.706 min on medium tyres. After him both Mercedes drivers went faster also on medium tyres with Lewis Hamilton on P1 with a 1:29.018 and Valtteri Bottas behind him on +0.061s.

Half way the session the order was still the same with AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda on P4 and Lelcerc fifth.

With 15 minutes to go AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly moved up to P3 on the hard tyre with a 1:29.099 min and even had recorded a faster lap time than Verstappen. Fernando Alonso was behind Verstappen in the Alpine on +0.423 behind Hamilton on P1. Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez was still on P9 at this moment.

Four and a half minutes before the end of the session the session got red flagged as Leclerc crashed his Ferrari at turn 23. The completely right side of his car got wrecked. Lelcerc himself was alright and stepped out the car on his own. The session did not get restarted.

FP2 Times Table 2021 Saudi Arabian GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:29,01822🟡M
277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:29,079+0,061s23🟡M
310Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:29,099+0,081s22🔴S
433Max VerstappenRed Bull1:29,213+0,195s20🔴S
514Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:29,441+0,423s21🔴S
631Esteban OconAlpine1:29,555+0,537s22🔴S
755Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:29,589+0,571s24🔴S
822Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:29,597+0,579s20⚪H
911Sergio PérezRed Bull1:29,768+0,750s22🔴S
1016Charles LeclercFerrari1:29,772+0,754s23🔴S
113Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:29,968+0,950s22⚪H
124Lando NorrisMcLaren1:30,004+0,986s19🔴S
1399Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:30,110+1,092s23🔴S
147Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:30,276+1,258s24🔴S
1518Lance StrollAston Martin1:30,442+1,424s22🟡M
165Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:30,502+1,484s22🔴S
1763George RussellWilliams1:30,506+1,488s24🔴S
1847Mick SchumacherHaas1:30,652+1,634s20🔴S
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:31,039+2,021s23🟡M
209Nikita MazepinHaas1:31,629+2,611s20🔴S

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.