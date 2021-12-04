Third Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Saudi Arabain F1 GP (FP3)

Event: Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix

Track: Jeddah Street Circuit

Weather: dry 29.3°C

Tarmac: dry 35.7°C

Humidity: 62.6%

Wind: 0.1 m/s NW

Pressure: 1012.3 bar

Haas driver NIkita Mazepin entered the new Jeddah street circuit as first. The Russian driver kicked off the third and final practice before qualifying for the very first Saudi Arabian Grand Prix later today. The first lap time of the session a 1:33.702 min also was recorded by Mazepin. A few moments later Kimi Raikkonen beat that by 2.3s in the Alfa Romeo C41. Both used a sef of soft tyres in their first run.

After 8 minutes both Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton entered the track with a set of hard tyres on the Mercedes W12. 15 minutes into the session only 11 drivers had set a lap time. Hamilton was on P1 with a 1:29.605 min on the hards, Bottas was second on +0.383s, Raikkonen was 3rd on +0.584s, Giovinazzi 4th on +0.876s and Alonso 5th on 0.908s. Verstappen now also had come out of the pits with a set of soft tyres on the Red Bull RB16B.

After 25 minutes Hamilton had improved his time on the hard tyres to 1:28.314 min and still was fastest. Verstappen was second on +0.335s, AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly third on +0.401, Perez 4th on +0.578s and Sainz (Ferrari) 5th on +0.980s. Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel was the last driver to set a lap time on the timesheet and drove only the 17th fastest lap time, being 2.9s slower than Hamilton.

10 minutes later Verstappen went fastest on the same set of soft tyres, he did the 6.175 km lap of Jeddah's street circuit in 1:28.212 min and beat Hamilton's time by only 0.102s. The average speed of the Red Bull driver around the brand new track is a whopping 252 kph.

With 13 minutes to go Verstappen had picked up a new set of softs to do some quali runs. The Dutchman improved the quickest lap time up till now by a tenth to 1:28.105 min. Hamilton was still second when Yuki Tsunoda improved to 3rd with the AlphaTauri on 0.5s behind Verstappen. Perez still was 5th (+0.737s), while Bottas had dropped down to 6th on 0.9s behind Verstappen's P1 time.

FP3 Times Table 2021 Saudi Arabian GP

