F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

4 December 2021 by    3 min read
 3

Event: Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix
Track: Jeddah Street Circuit

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12 during the Saudi Arabia GP at Jeddah Street Circuit (Photo by Simon Galloway / LAT Images)

Weather: dry 28.0°C
Tarmac: dry 31.0°C
Humidity: 72.8%
Wind: 0.6 m/s NW
Pressure: 1013.6 bar

Lewis Hamilton qualified as quickest for the 103rd time in his F1 career and scored pole position for tomorrow's first ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver will start from P1 for 5th time this season. It was the 135th pole for the Mercedes F1 team.

Q1
The sun had set at the Red Sea for the first qualifying session for the first Saudi Arabian F1 GP ever. The Jeddah street circuit was light up by hundreds of floodlights. George Russell was ahead of the pack and put in the first lap time with the Williams. The Mercedes team had to switch the power unit in the back of Valtteri Bottas' car and was finished right on time for Q1.

After the first stint Lewis Hamilton was quickest with a 1:28.466 min. Hamilton had to drive two laps for it, because he made an error and had some traffic on his first run. With 5 minutes to go the driver in the drop zone were: George Russell (Williams), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), NIkita Mazepin (Haas) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

At the end of the session Bottas told his team his engine was misfiring and drove back to the pits. Only Russell improved enough to make it to Q2 for Williams.

Q2
All cars except the Williams of George Russell was fitted with the medium tyres to try and get into Q3. The tyre compound you drive the quickest lap time on in Q2 is the tyre you have to start the race on tomorrow. After the first run Verstappen was fastest with a 1:27.953 min which was the quickest lap time so far this weekend.

With 5 minutes to go the driver who had to improve to get into Q3 were: Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari). Sainz lost it in turn 11 and almost crashed the ferrari in the barrier. The Spanish driver managed to keep the Ferrari out of the barrier, but did hit the barrier with the tip of the rear wing of the SF21.

Giovinazzi and Ocon improved enough to get into the final session for Q3 and pushed out Mclaren driver Daniel Ricciardo and Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen.

Q3
In the last session for pole Hamilton was the first to try on the first stint. His teammate Bottas was quicker in the first section. The finnish driver pushed out a 1:28.143 min which was fastest up till then. Hamilton recovered and pushed out a 1:28.035 out of the W12. Verstappen had not put in a quick lap until then but went faster and got purple on all sectors to go fastest with a 1:27.653 min. Bottas was second, Hamilton 3rd and Perez was 4th. Best of the rest was Lando Norris on P5 with the McLaren.

On the second and last stint Verstappen pushed out two purple sectors and was over 2 tents quicker than Hamilton, but went wide in the last turn and hit the wall which ended his lap.

Qualifying Times 2021 Saudi Arabian GP

PosNoDriverTeamQ1Q2Q3Laps
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:28.4661:27.7121:27.51123
277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:28.0571:28.0541:27.62224
333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:28.2851:27.9531:27.65319
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:28.3101:28.4591:28.05424
511Sergio PérezRed Bull1:28.0211:27.9461:28.12323
610Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:28.4011:28.3141:28.12526
74Lando NorrisMcLaren1:28.3381:28.3441:28.18021
822Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:28.5031:28.2221:28.44226
931Esteban OconAlpine1:28.7521:28.5741:28.64722
1099Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:28.8991:28.6161:28.75421
113Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:28.2161:28.66817
127Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:28.8561:28.88518
1314Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:28.9441:28.92017
1463George RussellWilliams1:28.9261:29.05417
1555Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:28.23716
166Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:29.1779
175Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:29.19810
1818Lance StrollAston Martin1:29.3689
1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:29.4649
209Nikita MazepinHaas1:30.4738

 

Check out more items on this website about:

3 F1 Fan comments on “F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

  2. Nobodysperfect

    Yeah, don't forget he was over 2 tents faster than Hamilton until he outbreaked himself. Shit happens for Max, but I have no doubt he will bounce back.

    1
    Reply
  3. Jax

    I see some snowflakes have found their voice again. I guess the Brazil trauma has eased a bit, but Max on third can't be good for their nerves. Lol. Hammer is suppose to be the one with rattled nerves yet it's Max who makes a proper mistake. The oh so calm Max! Interesting.
    Can Bottas get his nerves together? Will Max and Bottas collide? 🤔

    Reply

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.