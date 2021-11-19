Second Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Qatar F1 GP (FP2)

Event: Qatar F1 Grand Prix

Track: Losail International Circuit

Weather: dry 26.9°C

Tarmac: dry 31.3°C

Humidity: 49.0%

Wind: 0.6 m/s NW

Pressure: 1010.2 bar

It was already quite dark at the start of the session and the floodlights where already on to light up the dusty track during the second practice for the 2021 Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix. Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was the first driver to enter the track to kick off the session.

The time slot of this second practice is exactly the same as tomorrow's qualifying session and therefore very important to collect important data. Unfortunately Haas driver Nikita Mazepin had to sit out the session, because his chassis got too badly damaged during FP1. The American team was still busy with rebuilding an old chassis when the session started.

After five minutes Fernando Alonso clocked the quickest lap time up till then with the Alpine on medium tyres. The Spanish driver lapped the circuit in 1:24.723 min. At this time three drivers still had come out the garage. One of them was Max Verstappen.

Fifteen minutes into this FP2 session Bottas topped the timesheet with a 1:23.324 min, while his teammate Lewis Hamilton was second on 0.280s. Hamilton's title rival Verstappen was 3rd on 0.419s and his teammate Sergio Perez was fourth on 0.656s. All cars were still fitted with (yellow) medium tyres.

Halfway the practice Bottas was still quickest on the mediums. He now had used a set of softs, but his first 1:23.154 on the softs was deleted because the Finn had crossed track limits coming out turn 7.

Both Red Bulls top rear wing was wobbling when DRS was used, later on the problem was fixed.

With 20 minutes to go Bottas was still on P1 (1:23.148), AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly won on P2 (+0.2s), 3rd was Hamilton (+0.4s), 4th Verstappen (+0.4s) and 5th McLaren driver Lando Norris (+0.484s). All lap times were set on the on soft tyre compound. The top 14 cars were all within 1 sec. from Bottas' lap time.

FP2 Times Table 2021 Qatar GP

