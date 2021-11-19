Event: Qatar F1 Grand Prix

Track: Losail International Circuit

Weather: dry 28.0°C

Tarmac: dry 38.4°C

Humidity: 52.7%

Wind: 0.1 m/s SE

Pressure: 1010.3 bar

The weather circumstances where already warm this morning during first practice for the Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix.

It's the first time Formula 1 has ever driven on the Qatar track 20 km from the countries capital Doha. Kimi Raikkonen was the first to put a lap on the timesheet. The track is quite flat and smooth, but the tarmac is quite old. Some patches are resurfaced, but the most tarmac is from 2006.

The first fast lap of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was a 1:26.829 min. It looks like the Losail flowing circuit favours the Red Bull / AlphaTauri Honda powered cars. But it could also be that Mercedes has turned down the power unit as Hamilton was complaining about lack of power.

Halfway the session Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll had a hydraulic problem no his car and had to return to the garage for repairs. A lot of cars damaged their floor on the high curbs around the circuit while learning the track. Ten minutes before the end Hamilton was called in the pits by his race engineer Bono, because their seemed to be an issue with the W12. Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel also had to come back into the pits. His mechanics wanted to fix a loose item down by his feet.

At the end of the session Haas driver Mick Schumacher run wide at turn 7. The German driver almost beached the VF-21 in the gravel, but he was able to keep going while driving through the gravel pit.

