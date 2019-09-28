Qualifying Results 2019 Russian F1 Grand Prix

Event: Russian Grand Prix

Track: Sochi Street Circuit

Weather: Dry 22.0°C

Tarmac: Dry 31.0°C

Humidity: 61.9%

Wind: 3.1 m/s SE

Pressure: 1016.3 bar

Today Charles Leclerc won his 4th consecutive pole position in Russia. It was the 6th F1 pole of his career and the 226th for Scuderia Ferrari.

Q1

In this first part of qualifying both Ferraris were the only cars on medium tyres. George Russel was the first with a lap time in the Williams. The first lap time of Russel was 1:36.201 min on soft tyres, while Leclerc in the Ferrari was 2.5s quicker on medium tyres. Vettel made a small error in turn 14 which cost him 6 seconds. Repairs on Daniil Kvyat's car were still going on after his engine problem in FP3. Kvyat wasn't able to qualify and had to watch the session from the pitwall.





Alexander Albon also made a mistake in turn 14. He had a huge oversteer moment as he turned in and spun into the barrier which damaged the right rear and rear wing of the Red Bull RB15. A red flag was the result to recover the damaged RB15. Vettel was still slowest on P19 and only 6:38 min to get into Q2. Until now Lewis Hamilton was quickest with a 1:33.230. P2 was for Max Verstappen who was only 0.138s slower. Leclerc was on P3 on the medium and looked at a gap of 0.383s to Hamilton. Five minutes before the end of Q1, Russel, Robert Kubica (Williams), Albon, Vettel and Kvyat were the elimination candidates. At the end only Vettel survived on softs and Kimi Raikkonen got pushed out, because he made an error in the last corner.



Q2

In the first stint both Mercedes drivers now were the only drivers on medium tyres. The tyre you drive your quickest lap on in Q2 is the tyre you have to start the race with.Hamilton and Bottas were on P4 and P5. When all cars came out for the second stint Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Romain Grosjean (Haas), Lance Stroll (Racing Point), Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) and Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) had to improve to get into Q3. Grosjean and Ricciardo improved enough to get into Q3, while Gasly and Perez got kicked out.

Q3

The first stint for the Q3 pole shootout was led by Bottas in the Mercedes, who was giving it all he got and was 4th quickest. Leclerc ended up on P1 with a time of 1:31.801. Vettel was on P2 and Hamilton 3rd. Verstappen, the pole favourite didn't get enough out of his car in the first stint and was still on P5. Vettel was the first to go out for the second stint followed by his team mate Leclerc.

Last years pole in Sochi was scored by Valtteri Bottas for Mercedes. HIs time was 1:31.387 min around Sochi which is also the pole record.

Qualifying Times 2019 Russian GP

Notes:

Max Verstappen, Red Bull no. 33 receives a 5 places grid penalty for using additional power unit elements.

Alexander Albon, Red Bull no. 23 receives a 5 places grid penalty for using additional power unit elements.

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso no. 10 receives a 5 places grid penalty for using additional power unit elements.

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso no. 27 has to start from the back for using multiple additional power unit elements.

Robert Kubica, Williams no. 88 has to start from the back for using multiple additional power unit elements.

Below you can see the onboard footage of Leclerc's pole lap in Sochi:

WHAT. A. LAP. Go onboard with @Charles_Leclerc as he secures a fourth Pirelli Pole Position Award in a row - and his sixth of 2019! 🚀#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #Pirelli @pirellisport pic.twitter.com/34IIfJHFzB — Formula 1 (@F1) September 28, 2019

