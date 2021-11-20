F1 Starting Grid 2021 Qatar Grand Prix
Event: Qatar F1 Grand Prix
Track: Losail International Circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 17:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio
Lewis Hamilton did everything he could to try and get the upper hand on his title rival for the 2021 F1 titel. Hamilton even was over 0.6s quicker than his Mercedes team mate. Which is a very extraordinary in this extremely competitive season.
F1 Starting Grid 2021 Qatar GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|Tyres
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:21,901
|M
|2
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:21,996
|+0,095s
|M
|3
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:22,016
|+0,115s
|M
|4
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:22,535
|+0,634s
|S
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:22,422
|+0,521s
|M
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:22,839
|+0,938s
|M
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1:22,304
|+0,403s
|M
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:22,458
|+0,557s
|S
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:22,565
|+0,664s
|M
|10
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:22,549
|+0,648s
|M
|11
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:22,398
|+0,497s
|free
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:22,551
|+0,650s
|free
|13
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:22,742
|+0,841s
|free
|14
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:22,688
|+0,787s
|free
|15
|63
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:22,863
|+0,962s
|free
|16
|7
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:23,156
|+1,255s
|free
|17
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:23,213
|+1,312s
|free
|18
|99
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:23,262
|+1,361s
|free
|19
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:23,407
|+1,506s
|free
|20
|9
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|1:25,859
|+3,958s
|free
