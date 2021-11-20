F1 Starting Grid 2021 Qatar Grand Prix

20 November 2021 by    1 min read

Event: Qatar F1 Grand Prix
Track: Losail International Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 17:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Lewis Hamilton did everything he could to try and get the upper hand on his title rival for the 2021 F1 titel. Hamilton even was over 0.6s quicker than his Mercedes team mate. Which is a very extraordinary in this extremely competitive season.

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Qatar GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gapTyres
    144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:21,901M
    233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:21,996+0,095sM
    377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:22,016+0,115sM
    410Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:22,535+0,634sS
    514Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:22,422+0,521sM
    64Lando NorrisMcLaren1:22,839+0,938sM
    755Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:22,304+0,403sM
    822Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:22,458+0,557sS
    931Esteban OconAlpine1:22,565+0,664sM
  105Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:22,549+0,648sM
  1111Sergio PérezRed Bull1:22,398+0,497sfree
  1218Lance StrollAston Martin1:22,551+0,650sfree
  1316Charles LeclercFerrari1:22,742+0,841sfree
  143Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:22,688+0,787sfree
  1563George RussellWilliams1:22,863+0,962sfree
  167Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:23,156+1,255sfree
  176Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:23,213+1,312sfree
  1899Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:23,262+1,361sfree
  1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:23,407+1,506sfree
  209Nikita MazepinHaas1:25,859+3,958sfree

 

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.