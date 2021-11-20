Event: Qatar F1 Grand Prix

Track: Losail International Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 17:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Lewis Hamilton did everything he could to try and get the upper hand on his title rival for the 2021 F1 titel. Hamilton even was over 0.6s quicker than his Mercedes team mate. Which is a very extraordinary in this extremely competitive season.

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Qatar GP

