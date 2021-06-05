F1 Starting Grid 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Race in Baku

Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

Track: Baku Street Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 16:00 Local | 14:00 CET | 13:00 UK | 05:00 LA | 21:00 Tokio

Charles Leclerc did it again! He even scored 2 poles in a row for Ferrari this season. The last time Ferrari scored 2 poles in a row was back in 2019 at the Singapore GP. This time Leclerc didn't wreck his car in the end of the session as in last quali in Monaco.

Now rookie Yuki Tsunoda didn't do Max Verstappen a favour by crashing the AlphaTauri in turn 3, causing a red flag that ended the session while the Dutchman had a purple sector again. Carlos Sainz had a harsh moment when he scared and crashed the Ferrari at the same corner.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes did a very good job by qualifying 2nd after being of the pace whole weekend. The British driver was even tuning his setup during qualifying and delivered a great performance again. His teammate Valtteri Bottas had a less impressive result by starting 10th, his worst position since Abu Dahbi 2019.

Pierre Gasly scored P4 for the fourth time in his F1 career. The AlphaTauri driver was showing a great pace whole weekend. Will he get on to the podium tomorrow?

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Azerbaijan GP

2021 Azerbaijan F1 GP Race Strategy

2021 Azerbaijan F1 GP Race Notes

