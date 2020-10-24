F1 Race Event: Portuguese Grand Prix

Race Track: Portimão Circuit

Start time: 13:10 CET | 13:10 UK | 05:10 LA | 21:10 Tokio

Lewis Hamilton did it again. While his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas topped the leaderboard of every free practice for the first Portuguese Formula 1 Grand Prix since 1996, the British driver snatched away pole position from Bottas in his very last lap of Q3.

Max Verstappen was again best of the rest in the Red Bull and is looking to a much smaller gap towards front row than usual. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc shows that Ferrari is doing a good job with the latest upgrades by starting from P4.

Mexican driver Sergio Perez qualified the Racing Point on a decent P5 and sure showed he still has the pace while looking for a new race seat to stay in Formula one in 2021.

F1 Starting Grid 2020 Portuguese GP

