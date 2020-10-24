F1 Starting Grid 2020 Portuguese GP

24 October 2020 by
F1 Starting Grid 2020 Portuguese GP
F1 Starting Grid 2020 Portuguese GP

Start grid Portimao circuit

F1 Race Event: Portuguese Grand Prix
Race Track: Portimão Circuit

Start time: 13:10 CET | 13:10 UK | 05:10 LA | 21:10 Tokio

Lewis Hamilton did it again. While his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas topped the leaderboard of every free practice for the first Portuguese Formula 1 Grand Prix since 1996, the British driver snatched away pole position from Bottas in his very last lap of Q3.

Max Verstappen was again best of the rest in the Red Bull and is looking to a much smaller gap towards front row than usual. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc shows that Ferrari is doing a good job with the latest upgrades by starting from P4.

Mexican driver Sergio Perez qualified the Racing Point on a decent P5 and sure showed he still has the pace while looking for a new race seat to stay in Formula one in 2021.

F1 Starting Grid 2020 Portuguese GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gapTyres
    144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:16,652M (C2)
    277Valtteri BottasMercedes1:16,754+0,102sM (C2)
    333Max VerstappenRed Bull1:16,904+0,252sS (C3)
    416Charles LeclercFerrari1:17,090+0,438sS (C3)
    511Sergio PérezRacing Point1:17,223+0,571sS (C3)
    623Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:17,437+0,785sS (C3)
    755Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:17,520+0,868sS (C3)
    84Lando NorrisMcLaren1:17,525+0,873sS (C3)
    910Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:17,803+1,151sS (C3)
  103Daniel RicciardoRenaultno time-S (C3)
  1131Esteban OconRenault1:17,614+0,962s
  1218Lance StrollRacing Point1:17,626+0,974s
  1326Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:17,728+1,076s
  1463George RussellWilliams1:17,788+1,136s
  155Sebastian VettelFerrari1:17,919+1,267s
  167Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:18,201+1,549s
  1799Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:18,323+1,671s
  188Romain GrosjeanHaas1:18,364+1,712s
  1920Kevin MagnussenHaas1:18,508+1,856s
  206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:18,777+2,125s

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.