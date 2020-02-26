Barcelona 2020 F1 Testing Results - Day 4

Event: Winter test Barcelona

Track: Catalunya Circuit

Weather: Sunny & dry

Air temp: 5-18ºC

Tarmac: Dry, 6-28ºC

The first day of the second week of testing started to day. All teams will test their new 2020 machines for 3 days this week before they hopefully go towards Australia for the first race in Albert Park of Melbourne.

2,5 hours into testing Nicholas Latifi caused the first red flag situation when his Williams stopped working after he was driving some decent lap times in the W43. He even drove the quickest first sector time at that time and only was 0,5 sec slower than Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes who was quickest with a 1:17.753 min.





Robert Kubica tops the timing sheets for Alfa Romeo. Max Verstappen spins twice but manages to finish second, Sergio Perez is third. The red flags fly after Sebastian Vettel spins and drags gravel onto the track

Lap Times Day 4 - 2020 F1 Winter Testing

