Barcelona 2020 F1 Testing Results - Day 4

Robert Kubica, Reserve Driver of Alfa Romeo Racing, portrait Formula 1 Pre-season testing 2020 on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain - Photo Frederic Le Floc'h / DPPI

Event: Winter test Barcelona
Track: Catalunya Circuit

Weather:  Sunny & dry
Air temp:  5-18ºC
Tarmac: Dry,  6-28ºC

The first day of the second week of testing started to day. All teams will test their new 2020 machines for 3 days this week before they hopefully go towards Australia for the first race in Albert Park of Melbourne.

2,5 hours into testing Nicholas Latifi caused the first red flag situation when his Williams stopped working after he was driving some decent lap times in the W43. He even drove the quickest first sector time at that time and only was 0,5 sec slower than Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes who was quickest with a 1:17.753 min.


Robert Kubica tops the timing sheets for Alfa Romeo. Max Verstappen spins twice but manages to finish second, Sergio Perez is third.  The red flags fly after Sebastian Vettel spins and drags gravel onto the track

Lap Times Day 4 - 2020 F1 Winter Testing

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyres
188Robert KubicaAlfa Romeo1:16,94253Soft
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:17,347+0,40584Hard
311Sergio PérezRacing Point1:17,428+0,48684Medium
426Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:17,456+0,51461Medium
510Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:17,540+0,59825Soft
623Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:17,550+0,60829Hard
744Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:17,562+0,62089Hard
818Lance StrollRacing Point1:17,787+0,84543Medium
977Valtteri BottasMercedes1:18,100+1,15890Hard
105Sebastian VettelFerrari1:18,113+1,17184Hard
113Daniel RicciardoRenault1:18,214+1,27253Hard
1255Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:18,221+1,27946Hard
1316Charles LeclercFerrari1:18,244+1,30280Medium
146Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:18,300+1,35848Soft
1563George RussellWilliams1:18,535+1,59359Medium
168Romain GrosjeanHaas1:18,670+1,728107Medium
174Lando NorrisMcLaren1:18,826+1,88457Medium
187Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:19,515+2,57351Hard
1931Esteban OconRenault1:21,542+4,60074Hard

