Barcelona 2020 F1 Testing Results - Day 3

On the 3rd day of winter testing Valtteri Bottas showed a lot of pace with the W11 on the softest tyre, the Pirelli C5. He was only 4 tents slower than his pole time of last years Spanish GP. His teammate Lewis Hamilton could not get near his time and the Mercedes engine showed a huge puff of smoke during his stint in the afternoon.

Ferrari's team manager Mattia Benotto told the press that the SF1000 is slower than it's main rivals, the Mercedes W11 and Red Bull RB16. Whether or not this is really true is hard to say of course, I remember someone at Mercedes said the same thing last year...





There were 4 situations that caused the testing to be stopped when the red flags came out. Sebastian Vettel's SF1000 came to a hold on the track by an engine issue that gave the Ferrari mechanics a hard time because the engine had to replaced. The second one was caused by Nicholas Latifi who also had a technical problem in the Williams.

Kevin Magnussen kissed the wall of turn 7 when he lost control of the Haas VF-20 because of a rear puncture which was the reason for more red flags around the Catalunya track. Later on Daniel Ricciardo also had a mechanical issue in the Renault for the last red flags of the day.

Esteban Ocon showed the Renault is quite fast by driving the 3rd fastest time of the day on C4 tyres. While Lance Troll also had a good day in the Racing Point doing some long runs and 116 laps.

