Barcelona 2020 F1 Testing Results - Day 3

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+ during testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 21, 2020, Spain. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)

Event: Winter test Barcelona
Track: Catalunya Circuit

Weather:  Sunny & dry
Air temp:  5-18ºC
Tarmac: Dry,  6-28ºC

On the 3rd day of winter testing Valtteri Bottas showed a lot of pace with the W11 on the softest tyre, the Pirelli C5. He was only 4 tents slower than his pole time of last years Spanish GP. His teammate Lewis Hamilton could not get near his time and the Mercedes engine showed a huge puff of smoke during his stint in the afternoon.

Ferrari's team manager Mattia Benotto told the press that the SF1000 is slower than it's main rivals, the Mercedes W11 and Red Bull RB16. Whether or not this is really true is hard to say of course, I remember someone at Mercedes said the same thing last year...


There were 4 situations that caused the testing to be stopped when the red flags came out. Sebastian Vettel's SF1000 came to a hold on the track by an engine issue that gave the Ferrari mechanics a hard time because the engine had to replaced. The second one was caused by Nicholas Latifi who also had a technical problem in the Williams.

Kevin Magnussen kissed the wall of turn 7 when he lost control of the Haas VF-20 because of a rear puncture which was the reason for more red flags around the Catalunya track. Later on Daniel Ricciardo also had a mechanical issue in the Renault for the last red flags of the day.

Esteban Ocon showed the Renault is quite fast by driving the 3rd fastest time of the day on C4 tyres. While Lance Troll also had a good day in the Racing Point doing some long runs and 116 laps.

Lap Times Day 3 - 2020 F1 Winter Testing

NoPosDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLapsTyre
771Valtteri BottasMercedes1:15,73265C5
442Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:16,5160,78473C5
313Esteban OconRenault1:17,1021,37076C4
184Lance StrollRacing Point1:17,3381,606116C4
265Daniil KvyatAlphaTauri1:17,4271,69562C4
996Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:17,4691,737152C5
37Daniel RicciardoRenault1:17,5741,84293C4
338Max VerstappenRed Bull1:17,6361,90486C2
109Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:17,7832,05159C4
2310Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:18,1542,42283C2
5511Carlos Sainz Jr.McLaren1:18,2742,54276C2
812Romain GrosjeanHaas1:18,3802,64848C3
513Sebastian VettelFerrari1:18,3842,652100C3
413Lando NorrisMcLaren1:18,4542,72249C3
613Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:19,0043,27272C3
2013Kevin MagnussenHaas1:19,7093,9774C2

