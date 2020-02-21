Barcelona 2020 F1 Testing Results - Day 2

Event: Winter test Barcelona
Track: Catalunya Circuit

Weather:  Sunny & dry
Air temp:  5-15ºC
Tarmac: Dry,  6-26ºC

The second day of testing was all about the rumour that Mercedes has got a new innovation on the W11. On the onboard footage you could see that Lewis Hamilton can push and pull his steering wheel. Nobody what this all was about at first.

Later on Technical Director James Allison told the world that they have built in a new system they call the DAS (Dual Axis Steeringwheel) system. But he didn't want to explain what is does. Technical experts say it might change the angle of the front wheels to get more durability from the tyres driving on a straight and get better cornering.


At the end of the day Kimi Raikkonen was quickest and also the first who caused a red flag when his Alfa Romeo stopped working due to a technical issue.

So everyone's now had to go in a 2020 cars Innovations and a lot of miles on the clock with one final day of the first week of winter testing still to come

Lap Times Day 2 - 2020 F1 Winter Testing

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st GapLaps
17Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:17,091134
211Sergio PérezRacing Point1:17,347+0,256145
33Daniel RicciardoRenault1:17,749+0,65841
423Alexander AlbonRed Bull1:17,912+0,821134
510Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:18,121+1,030147
65Sebastian VettelFerrari1:18,154+1,06373
763George RussellWilliams1:18,266+1,175116
816Charles LeclercFerrari1:18,335+1,24449
944Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:18,387+1,296106
104Lando NorrisMcLaren1:18,474+1,383137
118Romain GrosjeanHaas1:18,496+1,405158
1231Esteban OconRenault1:18,557+1,46652
1377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:19,307+2,21677

