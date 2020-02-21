Barcelona 2020 F1 Testing Results - Day 2

Event: Winter test Barcelona

Track: Catalunya Circuit

Weather: Sunny & dry

Air temp: 5-15ºC

Tarmac: Dry, 6-26ºC

The second day of testing was all about the rumour that Mercedes has got a new innovation on the W11. On the onboard footage you could see that Lewis Hamilton can push and pull his steering wheel. Nobody what this all was about at first.

Later on Technical Director James Allison told the world that they have built in a new system they call the DAS (Dual Axis Steeringwheel) system. But he didn't want to explain what is does. Technical experts say it might change the angle of the front wheels to get more durability from the tyres driving on a straight and get better cornering.





At the end of the day Kimi Raikkonen was quickest and also the first who caused a red flag when his Alfa Romeo stopped working due to a technical issue.

So everyone's now had to go in a 2020 cars Innovations and a lot of miles on the clock with one final day of the first week of winter testing still to come

Lap Times Day 2 - 2020 F1 Winter Testing

