7 October 2022 by    2 min read

Event: Japanese Grand Prix
Track: Suzuka Circuit

Second Free Practice Results 2022 Japanese F1 Grand Prix

Sergio Perez driving the RB18 practice for the 2022 F1 Grand Prix of Japan (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Weather: wet  15.9°C
Tarmac: wet  19.0°C
Humidity : 95%
Wind : 0.6 m/s N
Pressure: 1007.2 bar

The second practice before the 2022 Japanese F1 Grand Prix was also wet, just like the first practice three hours earlier. This session was half an hour longer than normal to try and do some tyre testing for Pirelli. Due to the wet conditions it could not be used for that purpose.

Mick Schumacher was not able to driver this FP2 session. The Haas team was still working on building up a new chassis after Schumacher crashed the previous one in earlier practice. The first driver that got out was Williams driver Nicholas Latifi. The Canadian driver clocked a 1:56..471 min on the full wet tyres.

Not many drivers came out in the first half an hour. George Russell was the first to try the intermediate tyres and was 2.5 sec. quicker right away than his teammate Lewis Hamilton. In his next lap Russell even cut off 1.2 sec. of his own time.

The top 10 order at this moment was 1. Russell (1:46.891 min | Inters), 2. Hamilton (+2.598s | Wet), 3. Sainz (+2.724s | Wet), 4. Norris (+3.577s | Wet), 5. Tsunoda (+3.690s | Wet), 6. Gasly (+3.750s | Wet), 7. Ricciardo (+3.845s | Wet), 8. Zhou (+4.322s | Wet), 9. Albon (+4.473 | Wet) & 10. Latifi (+5.342s | Wet).

A lot of other drivers now switched to the intermediate tyres and Yuki Tsunoda and Chalres Leclerc were going off, but was able to go on. A few moments later Verstappen also got out of the pits on a set of intermediate tyres. The Red Bull driver topped the timesheet after his first timed lap with a 1:43.571 min, but he was quickly bettered by Hamilton by 0.03s.

After one hour of practice Russell again had set the fastest lap time with a 1:41.935 min, followed by Hamilton on 0.235s and Verstappen on P3 on 0.851s. It now also was raining a lot less.

1:27.785 min was the quickest lap time in FP2 of the last time in 2019 driven by Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes.

FP2 Times Table 2022 Japanese GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
163George RussellMercedes1:41,93523🟢Inters
244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:42,170+0,235s22🟢Inters
31Max VerstappenRed Bull1:42,786+0,851s24🟢Inters
411Sergio PérezRed Bull1:42,834+0,899s26🟢Inters
520Kevin MagnussenHaas1:43,187+1,252s17🟢Inters
655Carlos SainzFerrari1:43,204+1,269s23🟢Inters
714Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:43,533+1,598s14🟢Inters
877Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:43,733+1,798s20🟢Inters
931Esteban OconAlpine1:43,884+1,949s13🟢Inters
1024Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:44,525+2,590s17🟢Inters
1116Charles LeclercFerrari1:44,709+2,774s10🟢Inters
126Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:44,962+3,027s16🟢Inters
1323Alexander AlbonWilliams1:45,039+3,104s15🟢Inters
1422Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:45,257+3,322s27🟢Inters
155Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:45,261+3,326s24🟢Inters
164Lando NorrisMcLaren1:45,885+3,950s11🟢Inters
173Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:46,030+4,095s9🟢Inters
1818Lance StrollAston Martin1:46,776+4,841s21🟢Inters
1910Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:47,109+5,174s13🟢Inters

