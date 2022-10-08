Third Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Japanese F1 GP (FP3)

Event: Japanese Grand Prix

Track: Suzuka Circuit

Weather: dry 20.6°C

Tarmac: dry 28.7°C

Humidity : 54%

Wind : 4.3 m/s NW

Pressure: 1014 bar

At the start of this third practice session for the 2022 Japanese F1 Grand Prix, all drivers went out ride away to get as much running and data in the dry. Because of the rain of yesterday, the track was quite green.

It was the first time on a dry Suzuka for Yuki Tsunoda, NIcholas Latifi, Guanyu Zhou and Mick Schumacher.

Max Verstappen was quickest from his first lap on and set the banker lap to 1:32.050 min on a set of soft tyres. He was 1.2 sec. quicker than his teammate Sergio Pérez in the same car on the tyres compound. The quickest driver of a rival F1 team was Lando Norris on a set of soft tyres, but he was even 2.2 sec. behind on P3. Only both McLaren and Aston Martin drivers had used the soft compound tyres up til then.

Halfway the session both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell ran there first laps on the softs. Hamilton was 4th fastest while Russell ended up on P2, 1 sec. behind Verstappen. Hamilton was 16 km/h slower than Verstappen at the speed trap.

Twenty minutes before the end both Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz put on the soft compound tyres and went one second faster than Verstappen's first timed lap.

In the last part of this final free practice all drivers got on to their qualifying simulation. Fernando Alonso showed he knows his way around Suzuka beating Pérez for P4. It's his 15th GP at the legendary Japanese circuit.

During last GP in 2019 the FP3 was cancelled due to a typhoon.

FP3 Times Table 2022 Japanese GP

✅ Check out our 2022 Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix preview.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: