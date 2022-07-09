Second Free F1 Practice Results 2022 Austrian F1 GP (FP2)

Event: Austrian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Red Bull Ring

Weather: dry 20.2°C

Tarmac: dry 35.2°C

Humidity: 41%

Wind: 1.7 m/s E

Pressure: 945.2 bar

The second practice session for the Austrian F1 Grand Prix was certainly good for the Mercedes team to check whether or not they had fixed their crashed cars during qualifying yesterday.

The other teams just did their home work to get the most out of the Sprint and Grand Prix. The Sprint will start later today and the Grand Prix starts tomorrow. The finishing order of the Sprint will be the starting grid for tomorrow's GP.

After 15 minutes Max Verstappen topped the timesheet on a set of soft tyres underneath his Red Bull. The Dutchman had clocked a 1:08.966 min. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was second on +0.184s on medium compound tyres. Third was the other Ferrari with Charles Leclerc behind the wheel on +0.605s also on mediums.

At that time five drivers hadn't put a lap time on the timesheets yet. One of those drivers was Lewis Hamilton. Footage showed the Mercedes team was still working hard to get his car ready. They were working with 15 mechanics on his W13 to get it ready, after his shunt during qualifying yesterday.

Halfway the session the top 10 order was: 1. VER (1:08.799), 2. SAI (+0.351), 3. RUS (+0.441), 4. ALO (0.596), 5. PER (+0.622), 6. LEC (+0.772), 7. NOR (+0.866), 8. ZHO (+0.866), 9. OCO (+0.922) and 10. GAS (+1.014).

All drivers where testing out the durability of the soft and the medium compound tyres. With only 14 minutes to go Hamilton's W13 was ready to go out at last. At that time some of the other driver already had driven over 30 laps around the Red Bull Ring this FP2 session.

At this time Sainz had clocked the quickest lap time on soft compound tyres and set it to 1:08.610. His teammate was only 0.050s slower on P2 also on softs. On P3 was Verstappen +0.168s behind them also on medium tyres. The Alpine team also was looking strong on the mediums with Alonso on P4 and Sebastian Ocon on P5 now.

In last 5 minutes of the session Hamilton was driving on medium tyres. The Mercedes driver was 9th fastest (+0.740s), but didn't look very stable as he went wide in some corners.

Last year Verstappen was fastest during second practice. He then did one lap on the Red Bull Ring in 1:04,523 min with the Red Bull RB16B.

FP2 Times Table 2022 Austrian GP

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: